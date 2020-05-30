A Baker City man who failed to appear for sentencing after forging a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office last May is back in custody.
Police Chief Ray Duman said Steven Lynn Whitney, 53, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday after investigators learned that he was back in Baker City.
Whitney is being held at the Baker County Jail in lieu of $50,000 each on two drug cases and could be released after posting 10% of that bail.
He also is being held on a charge of failure to appear in Baker County Circuit Court on May 24, 2019, as he had agreed to for sentencing on multiple drug-related charges. Whitney would have served 45 months in prison under the plea agreement.
District Attorney Greg Baxter said Friday that Whitney is not bound by the former agreement if he has changed his mind in the interim. The District Attorney’s Office will move forward with the charges.
The first case accuses him of unlawful delivery, manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine, bribe giving, felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft and supplying contraband on March 3, 2017.
The second case accuses him of three count of delivering methamphetamine on Dec. 17, 2016, Dec. 21, 2016 and Feb. 20, 2017.
Duman said four members of the Baker County Drug Task Force arrested Whitney at a house where he was known to have been staying recently. The house at 2715 Second St. was owned by Victoria McLean.
“It has been known as kind of a trap house where a lot of illegal activity has been going on over the course of the last couple of years,” Duman said.
Officers had received information about activity at the house from some of the neighbors, and one of the officers thought he had seenWhitney back in town several weeks ago, Duman said.
Duman said Lt. Ty Duby obtained a search warrant for the house and Whitney, who was in bed when police arrived, was arrested without incident.
Whitney was arraigned Thursday in Baker County Circuit Court. His next court appearance is set for 1:45 p.m. on June 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.