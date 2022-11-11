The man who owned a home that Baker City had torn down in early August after the city’s building official deemed it dangerous says the experience has left him in a “crippling state of depression.”
Lucas Buddy Lee Gwin, 37, whose home was at 1975 Birch St. in east Baker City, at the corner of Birch Street and Washington Avenue, wrote in an email to the Baker City Herald that he’s been “looking at what I do have and trying to learn to let go of the pain and anger of what I’ve lost.”
Gwin’s home was the first to be deemed a “chronic neighborhood nuisance” under a 2019 revision to the city’s property maintenance ordinance.
Brent Kerns, Baker County Justice of the Peace, made the chronic nuisance judgment on Jan. 11, 2022.
Gwin appealed that decision, but the appeal was dismissed July 19.
Although the city paid to remove trash and other debris from outside Gwin’s home four times from 2017-21, the recurring violations of the city’s property maintenance ordinance, culminating with the chronic nuisance designation, are not the reason Gwin’s home was torn down, said Dawn Kitzmiller, the city’s building official.
The structure was taken down because she deemed that it had multiple structural problems that clearly made it a dangerous building, Kitzmiller said.
The 950-square-foot home, built in 1900, has a market value of $3,740, according to the Baker County Assessor’s Office, which last appraised the property in 2019.
The lot, which covers almost 5,000 square feet, has a market value of $31,330, according to the Assessor’s Office.
“At some point that structure would have failed,” Kitzmiller said in August. “It was in terrible shape.”
Kitzmiller said she met with Gwin soon after she inspected his home on April 7, 2022, and told him she would be sending an official letter declaring the home unsafe to occupy.
She gave him until mid May to submit a plan for either repairing the house — which Kitzmiller said she didn’t think was feasible given the likely cost — or dismantling it.
“I’m sorry for Mr. Gwin, but he’s been given so many chances,” Kitzmiller said.
In an email to the Herald, Gwin said he had “requested to purchase the necessary permits to demolish the house myself” but that city officials didn’t give him a deadline.
Gwin also contends that a shed on his property was not supposed to be torn down, but it was, along with the house.
Gwin also wrote in his email that the city took a trailer he owns and that was parked on the street, and that he has not recovered personal documents, photo albums and other items that were inside the trailer.
Gwin pointed out that a 2019 state law requires a 72-hour notice before a city or other government agency removes personal items from public property.
Gwin said the city also took his utility trailer, which was also parked on the street. He said his cellphone was inside the trailer, and because he lost his phone he wasn’t able to attend a hearing with the Social Security Administration related to his application for disability.
“I have no money, am homeless, have mental impairments that make employment difficult to sustain,” Gwin wrote in an email to the Herald. “I don’t have the means to acquire phone service so I don’t have a telephone number and can not get another hearing for disability consideration without one.”
Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby said he believes the city has been “more than fair with Lucas.”
Duby said if anything, the city was more lenient than it could have been, including repeatedly paying to remove items from Gwin’s property before declaring his home as dangerous.
“He just never came into compliance” with the city’s property maintenance ordinance, Duby said. “At some point it’s not fair to the community.”
Gwin acknowledged that he accumulated a lot of material on his property.
“I’m messy, I’ve never denied this fact, I’ve always plead guilty to my property maintenance issues,” he wrote. “But I am a good human, I am a tax paying citizen and a honest man.”
Gwin said he tried to clean up his property multiple times after being cited by the city, but he claims the city paid a contractor to remove material because he “wasn’t working fast enough.”
“Because I am slow I am not allowed to have the same rights as someone who can function at a standard pace,” he said. “My inability to function at normal mental capacity does not exclude me the right to be afforded the same rights as those given to any person thought to be of greater mental capacity.”
Gwin said that the during the five-year period when the city cited him several times for violating the property maintenance ordinance, he had tried to make improvements to his home and property.
At one point, he wrote, he was “renovating my bathroom as the plumbing had been in disrepair for years and the floor needed replacing due to the water damage. I was working full time and I was only able to visit the dump on the weekends. I also had removed all the carpet from my home and had it rolled up preparing to dispose of it the following weekend.”
Gwin wrote that prior to his first citation he had “several thousands of dollars of barn wood I had just aquired in the days just prior and was processing systematically at a rapid pace, this barnwood I was using as a temporary barrier that week to block the publics view of the carpeting and the remains of the bathroom flooring, the floor joists, and the old plumbing as I went ahead and replaced the entire houses plumbing in the process.”
Gwin wrote that later “I lost my job do to my depleting mental state and closed myself off from human contact replacing the people in my life with as many material possessions as I could acquire, I piled them around me to protect me from the world that left me cold and scared.”
Gwin contends he was “singled out” by the city for his property maintenance violations.
“The violations of maintenance are those of the past,” he wrote. “I need help being heard for the trespasses on my freedoms and my liberty and the desecration of my rights. I need these things brought to light that everyone might see them.”
