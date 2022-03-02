March Madness has hit the library, but it’s all about books, not basketball.
Middle Grade March Madness started this week at the Baker County Public Library. Missy Grammon, youth services specialist, has created a bracket pitting books against each other.
The genre of “middle grade” is geared toward readers who are ages 8 to 12.
Readers can vote for their favorite book each week, and on each Tuesday Grammon will announce the winners that moved to the next round.
Voting will be held through the library’s Facebook page as well as in person — simply ask to vote at the front desk at the library, 2400 Resort St., and then drop the tokens in the container near the book you want to win.
Extra tokens are given to those who check out books during the program.
Here’s the lineup for the Sweet Sixteen:
• “A Wolf for a Spell” by Karah Sutton vs. “Root Magic” by Eden Royce
• “Manañaland” by Pam Muñoz Ryan vs. “King and the Dragonflies” by Kacen Callender
• “When You Trap a Tiger” by Tae Keller vs. “Class Act” by Jerry Craft
• “Echo Mountain” by Lauren Wolk vs. “Alone” by Megan E. Freeman
• “City of Ghosts” by Victoria Schwab vs. “Small Spaces” by Katherine Arden
• “City of the Plague God” by Sarwat Chadda vs. “Armari and the Night Brothers” by B.B. Alston
• “Too Bright to See” by Kyle Lukoff vs. “The Beatryce Prophecy” by Kate DiCamillo
• “Song for a Whale” by Lynne Kelly vs. “The Blackbird Girls” by Anne Blankman
Readers are encouraged to pick up a book bracket, fill in their predictions, and submit it at the end of March for a prize.
Book titles were chosen based on the popularity at the local library, bestseller lists, recommendations from participants in Oregon Battle of the Books, and from the library’s tween book club.
“These are some really good books,” Grammon said. “Most of them are award winners.”
And, she pointed out, she didn’t include popular titles like “Percy Jackson” or the Harry Potter series.
“I want people to know there are other books out there than the usual,” she said.
The book display, and place to vote, is located in the children’s section at the library.
The featured titles are all available to check out — and if they are, Grammon said she’ll have a paper replica in place so readers can still see the selections.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.