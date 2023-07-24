Arritolas.jpg

Amber and Martin Arritola are the Baker County Fair Family of the Year for 2023.

 Bentley Freeman/Baker City Herald

Martin and Amber Arritola have been named the Fair Family of the Year for the Baker County Fair, scheduled from Aug. 6-11.

The couple will be honored at the annual Friends of the Fairground appreciation dinner and pie auction Tuesday evening, July 25.

