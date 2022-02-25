Baker School District students likely will be able to leave one familiar item at home when they return to classes on Monday, March 28, the first day after spring break.
Face masks.
State officials announced on Thursday, Feb. 24, that the statewide mask requirement for indoor public spaces, including schools, will end March 19.
That’s a change from the initial announcement earlier this month.
Officials said then that the mask mandate for schools would continue through March 31, but that it could end sooner for other indoor public spaces depending on the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide.
“We are able to take this important step, earlier than anticipated, because of the collective diligence and the shared sacrifice that people in Oregon have demonstrated in getting vaccinated, wearing masks and limiting their gatherings,” Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist, said in a press release.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have dropped by 47% since peaking in late January, according to the Oregon Health Authority. New infections have plummeted by more than 80% over the past month.
Mark Witty, Baker School District superintendent, said on Thursday, Feb. 24, that ending the mask mandate for schools on March 19, in conjunction with other indoor public spaces, “makes sense.”
“It’s something we’ve been advocating for,” Witty said. “We appreciate the ability to make decisions with our health department at the local level that we feel are best for Baker students, staff, and families.”
Although Witty said he will still be discussing the timeline with the Baker County Health Department and the Baker 5J School Board, he believes the district will be among those that make masks optional after March 19.
That’s a Saturday, and spring break runs from March 21-25, with classes resuming March 28.
Witty emphasized that even after the district makes masks optional, it will “definitely support any staff member or student who chooses to wear a mask.”
He said employees might also continue to wear a mask when working with students who have health issues that make them unusually susceptible to COVID-19.
Witty said he is urging state officials to allow school districts that make masks optional to continue to use the “test-to-stay” policy. That allows students and staff who have no symptoms, but who have possibly been exposed to someone with COVID-19, to stay in school if they have a negative test.
Witty said the district has used that policy to keep both students and employees in schools over the past few months.
When state officials announced that the mask mandate for schools would end March 31, the proposal also included eliminating the test-to-stay option for districts that chose to make masks optional.
Witty said the Oregon Department of Education is supposed to release new guidelines soon, and he hopes the test-to-stay policy remains an option for all districts, including those that end the mask requirement after March 19.
“I would hate to lose one of the tools that we have been using effectively to keep kids in place,” he said. “It’s a really good tool for staff and students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.