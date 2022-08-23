Maverik wants to open its second gas station and convenience store in Baker City.
The company, which opened its current store, at 1520 Campbell St., in November 2011, has applied to build a second location just east of Interstate 84 near the North Baker City interchange, exit 302.
The property is just southeast of the freeway overpass.
Cassie Younger, planning project manager at Maverik, said the company plans to continue operating the Campbell Street store.
She said the company wants to expand its presence in Eastern Oregon, and the proposed new site is more convenient for travelers on I-84. Younger said she expects the new location to open in 2024.
The Campbell Street store is Maverik’s only one in Oregon. The company, based in Salt Lake City, operates more than 320 stores in 12 western states and has more than 4,800 employees.
The proposed new Baker City location would employ 15 to 18 people, according to Maverik’s application.
The Baker County Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Courthouse, 1995 Third St., to review Maverik’s site plan review request for its new station.
The proposed business would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It would be somewhat bigger than the Campbell Street station, with a convenience store of almost 6,000 square feet, compared with the current store’s 4,200 square feet.
The new location would have 12 fueling pumps, compared with eight on Campbell Street.
The new store would have an outdoor seating patio on the east side of the building.
The property is in the commercial-general zone. Although the parcel is within the Baker City urban growth boundary, under an agreement between the city and Baker County, the county planning commission makes land-use decisions for portions of the urban growth boundary outside the city limits.
Those decisions are based on the city’s development code.
