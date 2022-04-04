Foam mats lined the floor of the Family Life Center at the Baker City Nazarene Church and laughter echoed through the building on Saturday morning, April 2.
But the purpose for this gathering was absolutely serious.
MayDay, the Baker County nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, worked with two state police agencies to put on the inaugural survivor’s self defense training.
Ben Klecker, the Eastern Oregon regional training coordinator for the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, and Oregon State Police Trooper Dakotah Keys covered fundamental concepts designed to give women confidence in a potentially dangerous situation.
“Like if they found themselves in a bad position where they ended up on the ground and somebody was on top of them,” Klecker said. “Trying to give them ways and concepts that they could potentially get away, disengage, and keep themselves safe.”
Klecker said Keys reached out to him about scheduling a women’s self defense class.
Klecker, who previously worked for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Newport, said he taught similar classes throughout Lincoln County.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time since I moved over here but with COVID hitting, it was almost impossible,” said Klecker, who is a survival skills instructor. “They are a lot of fun. I really enjoy them.”
Joining Klecker and Keys as instructors in Saturday’s course in Baker City were two officers with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputy Matt Rosin and patrol Cpl. Kyle Ebeling.
Among the methods Klecker demonstrated was getting away from someone who is sitting on and choking you.
After demonstrating several times how to get out of the hold, participants paired off and practiced the methods slowly and carefully so as not to harm each other.
“Speed is the enemy of retention; work slow and careful,” Klecker said.
Advocates for MayDay, including Executive Director Leanna Gautney, set up tables that had several pamphlets of information for those attending. The pamphlets listed different ways to get help and how to be informed on what is happening.
In addition to helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, MayDay has child and elder abuse services.
Gautney said MayDay has been interested in scheduling a self defense course for quite some time.
“A lot of the things we do is ensure that people get to a safe place in their life,” Gautney said.
MayDay can help victims in a variety of ways, such as finding housing and dealing with financial difficulties.
But helping women defend themselves physically is also important.
“Self defense is a really important skill that helps you build confidence and ensure that you can protect yourself in a situation like that,” Gautney said. “So it’s a part of that safety planning piece and not a lot of people have access to that around here.”
Although about 80% of the people MayDay works with are women, Gautney said anyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, can potentially be a victim who can benefit from an advocacy group such as MayDay.
“Whether you’re homeless or whether you have a situation like the Kardashians, up to that level,” Gautney said. “It’s hard for people to leave, it’s hard for people to protect themselves and everyone has a right to live a fear-free life.”
Gautney said MayDay would like to have the survivor’s self defense training course twice a year, in spring and fall.
The goal is to make the training available to everyone, for free.
“It’s a way to bring the community together and bring in fitness and confidence,” Gautney said.
In an email sent out after Saturday’s event, Gautney said many of those who attended said they will be bringing friends and family to the next training.
“We deeply appreciate Oregon State Police Academy DT Coordinator Ben Klecker and all the DT Instructors from our local Sheriff’s Office, Police Department and State Police who participated in this excellent training provided at no cost to our community, as well!” Gautney wrote. “Their volunteer time dedication, giving up personal time on a Saturday, showed true selflessness! We are honored to have been able to host alongside them, as they brought self defense wisdom and a greater level of confidence to survivors in our community!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.