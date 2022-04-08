Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten said she thinks it’s possible that the city fire department can continue to operate ambulances beyond a deadline that’s less than six months away.
But whether the city can continue to do so after Sept. 30, 2022 — the date in a notice the city sent to Baker County in late March — depends on negotiations between the city and county, McQuisten said.
“The next step is bringing all the information to all city councilors together at our meeting next week,” McQuisten said on Thursday, April 7. “Until that happens, not one of us can speak fully informed of all developments.
“I’m optimistic that with six months to work this out and a firm deadline, we might finally be able to move forward in this process,” McQuisten said. “It was kicked down the road for years too long, and the amount of cleanup like this that we have had to tackle as a city this year has been baffling.”
The City Council will meet Tuesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
If the city fire department ceases ambulance service Sept. 30, Baker County commissioners, by Oregon law, would be required to find a different ambulance provider.
Commissioners will discuss a request for proposals for ambulance services during a work session on Wednesday, April 13, at 9 a.m. at the Courthouse, 1995 Third St.
Commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday, April 6, to offer to contribute $150,000 to the city for ambulance services during the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022.
McQuisten said the City Council will consider that offer during their April 12 meeting.
City Councilor Dean Guyer said on Thursday, April 7, that he hopes city and county officials can agree on a solution that makes it possible for the city fire department to continue operating ambulances.
But to accomplish that, the city can’t continue to shoulder the bulk of the financial burden, Guyer said.
“We need to go a different direction and the city cannot continue to subsidize the county’s ambulance service nor can it continue to operate in the negative,” Guyer said.
He said he hopes that the county’s $150,000 offer will lead to a joint city-county meeting.
“We need to start fresh and go forward as opposed to going backwards and plowing that ground,” Guyer said. “I hope that we can get it resolved. I talked to many of the firefighters and also ambulance folks yesterday after the (county commission) meeting. And I feel their pain, I do. They don’t want to move and they want to continue to live in our community and they’re seeing that it could affect the quality of the ambulance service if we continue to go down this road and we can’t come to a resolution between the city and the county in paying for the services.”
Guyer was referring to a projection from the city that if the fire department no longer provides ambulance service, the loss of revenue — estimated at about $1 million for the current fiscal year — would force the city to lay off half the current firefighter/paramedics.
Casey Johnson, president of the local union chapter that represents firefighters, said that would significantly reduce the department’s ability to fight fires, particularly in cases when there’s a need for firefighters to enter a burning home or other structure.
City Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr. said that although he doesn’t support the city continuing with the amount of financial shortfall it has in operating ambulances, he also doesn’t like the possibility of layoffs in the fire department.
“If we can do it and provide the same service and not go in the hole, I’m willing to do it, to keep it going,” Waggoner said. “Cause nobody wants to lay anybody off.
“There’s no quick fixes for it,” he said. “I hope Baker City does not have to quit doing ambulance services. But we’ll see what the county puts out in the (request for proposals) and if we can do it, as much as I hate to see government compete against private stuff, I would rather keep our level of service for the citizens of Baker County, for our (ambulance service area).”
City Council sets Sept. 30 deadline
The City Council voted on March 22 to send the notice to commissioners, including the Sept. 30 date for the city fire department to cease ambulance services, after hearing a report from City Manager Jonathan Cannon in which he wrote: “We are anticipating shortfalls between the cost of service and the revenues collected for the service which could approach a million dollars a year in the very near future.”
The personnel costs for the fire department have risen from about $1.6 million per year in the 2017-18 fiscal year to $2 million for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2022.
The main reason for the increase is that the city in 2018 hired three new firefighter/paramedics — the city fire department is a dual-role department, handling both fires and ambulance calls.
Ambulance calls make up the bulk of the department’s total calls — about 84% over the past four years, Cannon said.
The city received a federal grant that paid about two-thirds of the cost of the new firefighters, but the grant ended in 2021.
Although the city has increased the amount it collects from ambulance bills over the past year or so, Cannon said it’s not enough to offset the expenses of operating ambulances in the future.
The biggest problem, he said, is that about 80% of the ambulance bills go to people who are covered by Medicare or Medicaid, and those federal programs pay only about 20% of what the city bills.
City and county officials have discussed several times over the past few years the looming financial issue once the federal money went away, leaving the city responsible for making up the difference in the fire department budget.
The City Council discussed the matter in August 2020 and cited it as a reason for delaying a decision on buying a new ambulance.
The county paid the city $99,000 over the three-year grant period to help offset the cost of hiring the new firefighters. The county is contributing $100,000 for the current fiscal year.
The county, being responsible for choosing ambulance service providers, in 2019 also sent letters of interest to 21 potential providers, including the city fire department. That covered the Baker ambulance service area, which includes Baker City and about two-thirds of the rest of the county.
(The county has three other smaller ambulance service areas, covering the Richland, Halfway and Huntington areas.)
Three of those providers ended up submitting bids — the city, Med Transport Inc. of North Powder and Metro West Ambulance Inc. of Hillsboro. County officials didn’t disclose details from those bids, and in 2020 commissioners tabled the matter. The city has continued to provide ambulance service, without a contract, since then.
County officials have also discussed asking voters in the ambulance service area to approve a property tax levy that would be a new, long-term source of revenue for ambulance service.
Residents in the service area outside the city limits don’t directly contribute to the city’s fire department budget now.
A portion of property taxes that city residents pay, however, does go to the fire department, which is part of the city’s general fund. The biggest revenue sources in the general fund, which also includes the Baker City Police, are property taxes, ambulance bills and franchise fees paid by utility companies.
McQuisten said she understands that the current situation, with the Sept. 30 date on the table, might have surprised some people.
“The citizens who understand the legal roles of our county commissioners, city council and city manager understand that we’re in the middle of a process and why we are where we are,” she said. “Others who haven’t followed the situation very closely over the years are of course feeling sideswiped.
“In the end, all of us simply want the best ambulance services for our people, in a way we can actually afford. I think we can get there,” McQuisten said.
