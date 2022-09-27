David Michael McCarty, who installed a locked gate two years ago on the road that runs through his property along Pine Creek northwest of Baker City, has been charged with aggravated theft in connection with allegations in a civil lawsuit in which he is a defendant.
McCarty, 56, was cited by Baker County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Mills at 6:51 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at McCarty’s home on Ben Dier Lane near Pine Creek.
McCarty is also charged with first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal mischief in a Baker County Circuit Court warrant.
In late July, two couples who own property along Pine Creek — James and Sharen Sanders, and Thomas and Betty Ann Lager — sued McCarty, claiming McCarty and his partner, Joelleen Linstrom, who is also a defendant, have infringed on their ability to enjoy their properties by installing the gate, setting up cameras “to monitor the attempted use of Pine Creek Road,” and “attempted privatization of Pine Creek Road.”
The couples are each seeking monetary damages of at least $250,000.
The plaintiffs contend in the lawsuit that the defendants felled trees on the Sanders property, and removed padlocks the Sanderses had installed on their cabin and replaced them with other locks, and blocked vehicle access to the couple’s cabin with “one or more large obstacles in the driveway.”
“They also installed new boundary posts on the Sanders Property and around the Sanders Cabin and ‘no trespassing’ signs that claimed the Sanders Property belonged to McCarty,” the lawsuit contends.
Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter said on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27 that the aggravated theft charge stems from the Sanderses losing access to their cabin, allegedly as a result of McCarty’s actions.
The lawsuit also accuses the defendants of financial abuse and elder abuse, stating that due to their ages and to Sharen Sanders’ disability, they are both “vulnerable people as defined in ORS 124.100(e).”
James Sanders is 69 and Sharen Sanders is 81 and legally blind, according to the lawsuit.
McCarty is the plaintiff in another lawsuit, which he filed against Baker County in April 2021.
McCarty is asking for either a declaration that the disputed section of the Pine Creek Road crossing his 1,560-acre property is not a public right-of-way, or, if a jury concludes there is legal public access, that the limits of that access be defined and that the county pay him $730,000 to compensate for the lost value of the land based on the legal public access and for other costs he has incurred as a result of the county’s actions.
McCarty bought the property in September 2020 and installed the locked gate soon after.
Linstrom said McCarty doesn’t object to people walking along the road if they call the phone number posted on the gate, but that he is concerned about people in vehicles posing a potential fire danger.
On Aug. 17 Baker County commissioners unanimously approve a resolution designating a section of Pine Creek Road as a county road open to the public.
Linstrom said McCarty intends to legally challenge the county’s action.
She noted that the title report McCarty received before he bought the property, which begins near the western edge of Baker Valley and extends up Pine Creek toward Pine Creek Reservoir, does not show a public road or any other right-of-way across the property.
In an earlier interview, Linstrom contended that the county’s resolution, which is based on Oregon Revised Statutes 368-201 through 368-221 — “legalization of roads” — is not valid.
The reason, she said, is that the current road, which a surveyor hired by the county catalogued last fall, is not the same route as what’s shown in an 1891 map that commissioners had earlier proffered as evidence that the road long predates McCarty’s purchase of the property in September 2020.
The resolution commissioners approved Aug. 17 deals with the section of road that starts at the eastern edge of McCarty’s property and ends at the junction with another road, which leads north to the middle and upper Baisley Elkhorn mines. The resolution also covers a section of the Baisley Elkhorn mine road.
The Pine Creek Road itself continues another 2 miles or so beyond the junction, leading to Pine Creek Reservoir, which is on national forest land, and beyond.
Commissioners haven’t taken any action to designate as public the section of the Pine Creek Road west of the junction. The 1891 map doesn’t show any road in that area.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.