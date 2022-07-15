Former Baker City firefighter Casey Husk has not sat idly while the city’s fire department has been roiled by the pending elimination of ambulance service and staffing cuts that City Manager Jonathan Cannon proposed in March and the Baker City Council approved this spring.
Husk, who recently resigned from the department, believes Cannon should be fired.
But the city manager is hired by the seven city councilors, not elected by city voters.
The city councilors, per the city charter, have the authority both to hire and to fire a city manager.
Given that, Husk is promoting an effort to ask voters to recall eligible councilors, with an ultimate goal of replacing them with councilors who would terminate Cannon’s employment.
According to Oregon law, elected officials can be recalled only after serving at least six months. One of the seven councilors, Kenyon Damschen, was appointed in March 2022. The six others have been in office for at least six months.
Four of the seven positions on the city council will be up for election this November, those held by Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr., Dean Guyer and Damschen.
The three other councilors — Kerry McQuisten, Shane Alderson and Jason Spriet — are serving terms that continue through the end of 2024. All three were elected to four-year terms in November 2020.
Husk sponsored a meeting at the Baker Community Events Center Thursday evening, July 14, that attracted about 40 people.
“Fundamentally, the reason why I’m here is because I believe a wrong was done to our community,” Husk said. “Working in the fire service I know what it takes to put out a fire in your house. I’ve been out on fires with (only) two people, and fortunately they were small, small, small fires.”
Husk’s concern is that with the fire department staffing reduced from 16.25 full-time equivalents in the fiscal year that ended June 30, to 10.5 in the current fiscal year, firefighters’ ability to handle structure fires will be significantly reduced.
“That guy in the black shirt in the back,” Husk said during Thursday’s meeting, indicating a fellow firefighter in the crowd, “him and I went to a fire at Kirkway about six to eight months ago, it was just a small shed that had spread into the adjoining property and we barely got that knocked down with two people.
“So if we show up at your home, and there’s a full bedroom on fire? On the second floor? Our ability to get there and fight has just been destroyed,” Husk said.
Husk disputes Cannon’s contention that the city can’t afford to continue operating ambulances due to the rising cost of the service, and that the city is collecting only about half the amount it bills.
In response to the city’s decision to discontinue ambulance service Sept. 30, 2022, Baker County, which by Oregon law is responsible for ensuring ambulance service, has hired Metro West Ambulance of Hillsboro to replace the city.
In the meantime, Metro West has had an ambulance in Baker City for the past several weeks.
“They did certain creative math to make it show that ‘we couldn’t afford the ambulance,’ ” Husk said during Thursday’s meeting. “We have the actual expense numbers from the previous year, and they can’t fudge those, and then we have a budget where they can just make up numbers and make believe, and when you look at the budget and think that it’s super expensive, overtime is through the roof, you don’t see the backside that they changed the way the department works.”
Husk and Casey Johnson, a firefighter and president of the fire department’s union chapter, have cited a decision by Cannon and Fire Chief Sean Lee in July 2021 to reassign the department’s two of the three division chiefs from working the same 24 hours on, 48 hours off schedule that firefighter/paramedics do, to a standard 40-hour weekday schedule.
He said that means the division chiefs aren’t available as often to go out on calls or to cover the station when a two-person crew is out on a call.
The result, Johnson said in a previous interview, is that the department, more often than before the staffing change, has to ask off-duty firefighters to respond to the station, to ensure it is staffed, when a two-person crew is out on an ambulance or fire call.
According to city records, the fire department’s overtime bill for the nine-month period July 2021 through March 2022 was $135,600 — an increase of $69,900, or 94%, from the same period the previous year.
Husk and his coworkers during Thursday’s meeting described overtime exceeding 100 hours per worker a month, placing stress on the staff.
Recall process
“The topic tonight is to get all of us that are interested in this on the same page so going forward as we have recall petitions we have resources that we can call on,” Husk said Thursday.
“All this comes from a council that says don’t worry about it, there will be no effect from our actions. Don’t worry about it, two firefighters is better than four firefighters. Don’t worry about it, we’re gonna save you money by getting rid of this ambulance. And then, we forgot to tell you, we got rid of the ambulance revenue that offset the cost and now you’re paying more. And don’t worry about it, we’re going to cut services we give you and not cut the taxes you pay for those services. So, that’s why I’m here.”
A standing-room-only crowd attended the City Council’s May 10 meeting, and 18 people spoke to councilors, objecting to the plan, announced March 22, to cut ambulance service.
Councilors voted 7-0 during that meeting to have Cannon draft a proposal for continuing ambulance service that would be sent to the county.
But two weeks later, during their May 24 meeting, councilors voted 4-2 to not submit that proposal.
Councilors Dean Guyer, Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Kenyon Damschen voted in favor of Guyer’s motion to not respond to the county request for proposals.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilor Shane Alderson voted no.
Councilor Jason Spriet was absent.
Husk told the audience Thursday that to qualify for a recall vote, he would need 680 verified signatures from city residents who are registered voters. A separate petition with at least that many signatures would be required for each councilor, although voters could sign multiple petitions.
If the county clerk certifies a petition, the councilor named on it could either resign or face a recall vote.
“The councilor, if they have any form of integrity, they resign,” Husk said. “If they don’t and they say screw those people, they don’t know what they’re talking about, then the county sends out a special election.”
“Recall is a simple process, with a lot of red tape,” he said. “That’s our recourse. We’re here to hold people accountable to their dereliction of offices.”
Husk said that even if his campaign succeeds, and a new group of councilors fires Cannon and the city fire department resumed ambulance service — although the county’s contract with Metro West is for five years — he wouldn’t try to rejoin the department.
At the end of Thursday’s meeting, Husk said “this is not an empty meeting. There will be results from this.”
