Baker County’s most decorated military veteran will receive another posthumous honor on Memorial Day.
The 41 Club, the former American Legion post at 2129 Second St., a building that the Legion still owns, will be rededicated on Monday, May 30, to John Noble Holcomb.
Holcomb, who was born and raised in Richland, was killed during a firefight in Vietnam on Dec. 3, 1968, at age 22.
He is the only Baker County resident, and one of just 13 Oregonians, bestowed with the Medal of Honor, America’s highest military recognition.
The ceremony is set for 2 p.m., said Jerry Hunter, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars who helps coordinate Memorial Day events in Baker City.
At 1 p.m., also at the 41 Club, a free barbecue lunch will be served. The event is open to all, Hunter said.
The events at the 41 Club will follow the traditional Memorial Day ceremony in the veterans section at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1012 S. Bridge St.
Volunteers can gather at 6 a.m. to help place about 550 American flags, each with the name of a veteran, along the Avenue of Flags.
Hunter said members of the Cub Scouts and Baker High School’s trapshooting team will help place the smaller flags on graves in the veterans section on Sunday, May 29.
The ceremony is set for 11 a.m.
Loren Ingalls of Baker City, whose military career spanned 33 years, will be the guest speaker, Hunter said.
Ingalls served in the U.S. Navy on active duty from 1983-87, then served in the Oregon Air National Guard from 1987-2007. He was deployed to several foreign countries during his career.
He later served in the Air Reserves until retiring in 2017.
Ingalls also volunteered with an organization that brought supplies to African nations affected by the Ebola crisis in 2014, Hunter said.
Ingalls is a chaplain with the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
John Noble HolcombHolcomb, who was born on June 11, 1946, in Baker City, graduated from Eagle Valley High School at Richland in 1964.
President Richard Nixon awarded Holcomb’s Medal of Honor to his parents, George and Wadean Holcomb, in 1971 in Washington, D.C.
That medal, and Holcomb’s other military medals, are displayed at the Baker County Courthouse, 1995 Third St. Holcomb’s family offered the items to the county for public display in 2014.
Holcomb was killed during a firefight in which, according to the citation that accompanied his Medal of Honor, he demonstrated “indomitable will and courage after his unit was attacked from three sides.”
When the machine-gunner in Holcomb’s squad was hurt, Holcomb “seized the weapon, ran to a forward edge of the position, and placed withering fire on the enemy. His gallant actions caused the enemy to withdraw.”
After the first attack, Holcomb carried several of his wounded comrades to a safer spot.
Holcomb manned the machine gun again and repulsed a second enemy attack, but a rocket exploded near his position, destroying the machine gun and wounding Holcomb. The enemy artillery also ignited a grass fire.
Even after he was wounded, Holcomb “crawled through a grass fire and exploding mortar and rocket rounds to move the members of his squad, every one of whom had been wounded, to more secure positions.”
Then Holcomb crawled to a radio and reported the attack. His report allowed other units to pinpoint fire on the area and defeat the third and final attack.
Holcomb Park, the county park on Brownlee Reservoir near Richland, was named for John Holcomb and dedicated on July 4, 1993.
During the ceremony, Baker City Realtor Mike Nelson described Holcomb as “a man who exemplified the ultimate plateau of human behavior.”
