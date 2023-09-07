Metro West Ambulance, the ambulance provider for Baker City and surrounding areas, has changed its name to Priority Ambulance.
Metro West Ambulance, the ambulance provider for the Baker City and Huntington areas for the past year, has changed the name of its local operation to Priority Ambulance.
Metro West is based in Hillsboro.
What's in a name? Amid recent challenges facing our community, how about we propose a strategic initiative to bolster our General Fund's financial stability while enhancing essential community services. Commitment to innovation compels us to explore solutions for the greater good.
In these financially turbulent times, it is our collective responsibility to forge innovative paths forward. One such path involves optimizing a valuable asset—the $250,000 Baker City-owned ambulance, a topic discussed in our March 2023 Budget Board meeting.
While one BCFD ambulance has been sold, we've retained a $250,000 asset for emergencies, forming the basis of our proposal. It's imperative to recognize Baker's EMT Service's historical success, consistently generating over $1 million annually, primarily through medical transport to Boise, Idaho hospitals.
By forming a strategic partnership with our third-party contract service, and granting them exclusive rights to respond to 24/7/365 emergency calls. Simultaneously, we reinstate medical transport services between Baker City and La Grande and Boise hospitals under the BCFD GF revenue budget.
Implementing this change, Baker can establish a sustainable revenue stream for our General Fund without sacrificing the $250,000 ambulance asset, instead repurpose it to benefit our community, particularly in light of the recent loss of the birthing center.
Transitioning to a Non-Emergency scheduled Medical Transport Service will eliminate the need for round-the-clock staffing, offering professional income opportunities and serving as a valuable alternative for our local community, including mobile midwifes and nurses.
Utilizing this asset will positively impact our Fire Department PR. This initiative aligns seamlessly with our mission to enhance public services and prioritize community well-being.
Acknowledging the prior Council decision to terminate the BCFD EMT service resulted in a significant shortfall of over $1+ million in sustainable General Fund revenue. This proposal represents an opportunity to rectify this decision, addressing its challenges and restoring the Fire Department's reputation and morale.
This endeavor aims to establish a fresh, sustainable revenue stream for the BCFD Budget, and effectively eliminating the need for a Water Safety Tax on our citizens!
