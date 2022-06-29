Metro West Ambulance, the Hillsboro company that is replacing the Baker City Fire Department as ambulance provider in Baker City and much of Baker County, will temporarily park its ambulances in a parking lot near Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
Metro West staff will also use part of the building for office space.
Baker County commissioners, who voted June 8 to hire Metro West on a five-year contract, approved a temporary agreement on Wednesday, June 29 regarding ambulance parking.
The vehicles will be based at the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Baker City Clinic (formerly the Baker Clinic) at 3175 Pocahontas Road, just east of the hospital.
Saint Alphonsus is not charging the county for Metro West’s use of the building, said Jason Yencopal, the county’s emergency management director.
Yencopal said the initial plan was to possibly use another former medical office, where Dr. Charles Hofmann had his practice, on 17th Street just south of Pocahontas.
But Yencopal said there was water damage in the building, after the water service was inadvertently left on, so that option wasn’t available.
“So we looked at the Baker Clinic there on Pocahontas,” he said. “We had a current agreement that they needed to then add this information to this additional space out at the Baker Clinic.”
Initially, Metro West had parked its ambulances in a building at Second Street and Valley avenue.
That’s where American Medical Response (AMR), another private company, parked its ambulance in late May and early June when it was temporarily operating ambulances after Baker City Fire Chief Sean Lee told the county that staffing shortages meant the city fire department might not be able to respond to simultaneous calls.
Commissioners also on Wednesday unanimously approved a temporary agreement with Metro West that will be in place while the city fire department transitions out of ambulance service.
The Baker City Council, in its initial notice to the county on March 22, set a date of Sept. 30, 2022, for ending ambulance service.
Yencopal said the county will pay Metro West $1,000 per day, and reimburse the county $500 for each transport, regardless of how much the company receives from the patient transported.
He said Metro West has two ambulances in Baker City, but has enough employees to operate only one.
“We’re working on trying to get more staff out here,” he said.
The county paid AMR $3,700 per day during the two weeks or so that company was working here. AMR also reimbursed the county $500 for each transport.
Metro West, like AMR before it, is the first call ambulance, meaning the Baker City Fire Department is called only when Metro West’s ambulance is already on a call.
Casey Johnson, president of the union that represents Baker City’s firefighter/paramedics, said recently that he feels the city department is playing “second fiddle” to Metro West.
When Metro West becomes the sole ambulance provider, the county will no longer pay the company.
