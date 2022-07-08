Local residents who have a FireMed membership that pays for ground ambulance transports will be covered whether they’re taken by a Baker City Fire Department ambulance or one operated by Metro West.
That issue had been uncertain over the past month or so, since Metro West of Hillsboro started running an ambulance in Baker City.
Baker County commissioners voted June 8 to hire Metro West to replace the city fire department, which will end its ambulance service Sept. 30, 2022.
Although the city continues to staff ambulances, Metro West has been the first ambulance to be dispatched since early June.
The city ambulance is called out when Metro West is already out on a call.
Between June 16 and July 5, Metro West transported 52 patients to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, while a city ambulance transported 13.
The city fire department is part of the FireMed network, a subscription program that covers the cost of ground ambulance transports for members.
(Residents can also buy coverage for aerial ambulance transport through Life Flight; that service isn’t affected by the transition from the city fire department to Metro West.)
Metro West, though, is not part of the FireMed network.
But on Thursday, July 7, Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon updated a memorandum he had originally written on July 1.
The revised memo states, in part, that “Metro West indicated in a phone conversation on 7/6/2022 they will honor FireMed memberships until September 30, 2022. This means if you ride in a Metro West or Baker City ambulance your FireMed membership will be valid. If you receive a bill from Metro West and are a FireMed member then you should call Metro West at (541) 266-4300.”
That news came as a relief to John Heriza of Baker City.
Heriza, who’s 90, said he and his wife, Liz, have been FireMed members for many years.
They never needed to use their membership until this spring, when Liz, who’s also 90, was transported by ambulance three times, John said.
Although the city fire department responded to two of those calls (the third response was by AMR, another private company that the county hired temporarily in late May, prior to choosing Metro West), John Heriza said he has been concerned that if he or his wife needs an ambulance again, and Metro West responds, they might not be covered through FireMed.
He said he’s pleased to learn that Metro West will honor FireMed memberships.
Heriza said he’s still waiting, though, to get the details about Metro West’s program, called LifeGuard, that’s similar to FireMed.
According to Cannon’s updated memo, “Metro West will offer LifeGuard Memberships which are very similar to FireMed Memberships. More details will be released as they become available on when and how FireMed customers can transition to LifeGuard.”
Metro West will replace the city fire department as the ambulance provider for the Baker Ambulance Service Area, which includes Baker City and about two-thirds of the rest of Baker County.
Metro West will also be responsible for the Huntington Ambulance Service Area in the southeast part of the county.
The situation stems from the Baker City Council’s decision on March 22, 2022, to notify the county that the city intended to cease ambulance service Sept. 30, 2022.
Cannon told councilors that he doesn’t believe the city can afford to continue to operating ambulances because the city collects only about half of what it bills for ambulance runs.
Under Oregon law, Baker County, not the city, is responsible for ensuring ambulance service.
In response to the city council’s notice, county commissioners sent out a request for proposals for ambulance providers. The county received two proposals, and on June 8 commissioners chose Metro West, in part because the company, unlike the other applicant, is not asking the county for any financial subsidy during the five-year contract.
The city council initially voted to have Cannon prepare a proposal as well, but councilors later reversed that decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.