A gold miner is seeking permission to expand a placer mining operation along Clarks Creek in southern Baker County.
Rick Denton has applied with the Bureau of Land Management, which manages the public land where the mining would take place, said Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for the BLM’s Vale District.
Placer mining involves processing sand and gravel to separate the gold or other precious metal. It’s distinct from lode mining, where miners dig tunnels and shafts to access gold-bearing beans in solid rock.
Denton has an exploration permit now that limits work to five acres and the removal of 1,000 tons of material.
He has proposed to exceed those limits, which requires a plan of operations, Bogardus said.
The BLM has started a 30-day public comment period on the proposal, which continues through March 23.
The property, about 30 miles south of Baker City, is near the mouth of Clark’s Creek, a tributary of the Burnt River.
Denton is proposing approximately 50 acres of mining-related disturbances at three separate sites, as well as two potential exploration/mining sites on approximately 50 acres that would include separate processing and camping/occupancy areas.
The proposed mining operations would take place over a 16-year period, and reclamation of the disturbed land would occur concurrently with the mining activities throughout the life of the mine, according to a press release from the BLM.
