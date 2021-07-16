New and returning vendors pitched their tents and stocked their shelves Thursday, July 15 as country music blasted through Geiser-Pollman Park.
They didn’t get to enjoy Miners Jubilee last year, so this year the excitement was palpable as people prepared for the weekend ahead.
“It’s like a family reunion,” Terry Magill said as he strung up lights across his lemon-shaped lemonade stand. Terry and his wife, Julie, have been pouring glasses of flavored lemonade at Miners Jubilee for the past 27 years. And even after a quarter century the couple, former Baker City residents who now live in Boise, look forward to returning every July.
Another longtime vendor at Miners Jubilee is Debra Peters, who has been selling everything from tie-dye shirts to dreamcatchers for 25 years. Her eye-catching shop, Chaos By Nature, carries imported goods from 12 countries.
“I finally decided to embrace the chaos in my life,” said Peters, who lives in Baker City.
While some vendors have been attending Miners Jubilee for decades, others are making their first visit.
Peter Nguyen has a cellphone accessory stand called P&T Enterprises and he’s eager to experience his first event in Baker City. Usually he does larger festivals, he said, but this year he decided to try something new after the pandemic.
Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, which puts on Miners Jubilee, said the vendors started arriving around 7 a.m. Thursday and would be setting up throughout the day. A couple of the regular food vendors sold their carts during the COVID-19 lockdown, but other than that, most vendors returned and several new ones popped up as well.
Eva Henes, who lives in Baker City, displayed houseplants, succulents and ceramic holding pots in her spot of the lush grass. Succulent Hub has been a regular vendor at Miners Jubilee for about five years, and Henes said she is happy to be back after last year’s event was canceled.
All of the vendors will be open for business this weekend, and there are plenty of shaded areas to walk around and browse.
