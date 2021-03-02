A 21-year-old Washington man was cited for reckless driving and speeding early Monday, March 1, after an Oregon State Police trooper clocked the man's minivan at 111 mph on Interstate 84 in Baker City.
Justus America Willott, of Auburn, Washington, was cited about 1:40 a.m. Monday.
In a report, OSP Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn wrote that he was parked in the center median on the freeway near Milepost 304 when he saw a gray Honda Odyssey minivan in the westbound lanes. The van was traveling at 111 mph, according to Hagedorn's report.
Hagedorn pursued the van, which continued at more than 100 mph, until he stopped the vehicle near Milepost 302, the North Baker City interchange.
Willott's wife and infant child were in the minivan, according to Hagedorn's report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.