The youngsters line up around the black rug covered with white polka dots, toys clutched in small hands, ready for Melody Brooks to say “go!”
When she does, the kids toss their toy in the hopes it lands squarely on a white dot.
None does.
Each child scrambles to get their toy, then lines up again for another chance.
This game, called “Peg on a Polka Dot,” is well-known to all the kids who have come to Melody’s Playce.
But after this week, there won’t be tossing of pegs.
These kids won’t shriek with glee as they take a turn down the slide.
The table will be empty, no preschoolers coloring a bear brown or practicing their address.
No 3-year-old Hattie Crowell looking across the room and saying “Miss Melody, you beautiful!”
After 51 years in the day care business, Brooks is retiring.
“I’m going to miss it,” she said Tuesday, May 10. “Every generation of kids — I love them. That doesn’t go away.”
Brooks started her day care in 1971 when she lived in Sacramento near a military base.
“Everyone needed day care so badly,” she said.
She continued her business in Salem after moving there in 1974.
In 1975, she moved to Baker City, into a house on Third Street.
There was a day care next door, and one across the street.
“They knew people who needed it,” she said.
She’s had several homes over the years — from Third Street to Valley Avenue, then to Colorado Street.
She’s been in her place at the north end of Cedar Street near Hughes Lane for 30 years — a home she remodeled into the perfect place for a day care with the help of her husband, Clyde.
Brooks said 270 children have been in her care over the last 51 years.
“I can name every day care kid,” she said. “They’re like your own kids. They stay so many years, then I get their siblings.”
Or, in some cases, twins.
“Melody cared for Afton and Ryker for 10 years,” said April Albert. “In those 10 years she nurtured and taught them with loving discipline. Through her consistency she had them kindergarten ready.”
Not just day care
Twenty years ago Brooks added preschool into her offerings for ages 2-3 and 4-5.
If she had a baby in her care, he or she sat on Brooks’ lap while she taught.
“Those little ones learn so fast,” she said.
As a certified day care, she has cared for children from babies up to age 12. The school age kids mostly came after school.
“The big kids help take care of the little ones,” she said. “They learn to nurture.”
Albert said her twins looked forward to being the “big” kids.
“She created a family unit where the kids helped each other and looked forward to being the big kid when it was their time,” Albert said. “I will forever be grateful for the time we had with her and Clyde.”
As her day care kids aged toward kindergarten, Brooks would break out tiny purple caps and gowns for a graduation.
On May 12, all of her current kids “graduated” for the last such ceremony at Melody’s Playce.
“Melody has loved my kids from the moment they walk in the door — or, in Hattie’s case, the moment she was born,” said Courtney Crowell, mom of Hattie and Hazel. “She’s provided such a wonderful foundation for my children, and she and Clyde have become like family to us.”
Wiggly teeth
Her games aren’t the only part her day care kids will remember.
“I’m famous for pulling teeth,” she said.
She’s so good that many kids would let only Miss Melody pull a wiggly tooth.
“They come to my door on weekends — I get after hour teeth pulling,” she said with a laugh.
Beth Shirtcliff, whose sons Spencer and Payton stayed at Melody’s Playce, appreciated Brooks’ help with teeth.
“She is definitely the master of pulling teeth,” Beth Shirtcliff said. “Even after my youngest was no longer attending day care with Melody, I called her up and took him over to pull a tooth. I couldn’t do it.”
Matt Shirtcliff remembers showing up at his boys’ baseball game at the same time as Brooks.
The boys ran to give her a hug first.
“They loved their Melody. They still do. And she still loves them,” Beth said.
Spencer is now 20, and Payton turns 19 in June.
Special days
Another Miss Melody tradition is Wednesday lunch box days, when all the kids bring a special lunch from home.
“I get them a lunch box when they’re one,” she said.
And then there’s GI Joe Day.
“We get all dressed in camo,” she said.
Toys and books are stored in special drawers or plastic bins. The kids, she said, know the routine of cleaning up after they play, with everything back in its right place.
And they can all recite “The Pledge of Allegiance” by age 2.
She knows day care is hard to find, and hopes others will decide to open a business to fill the need.
“I’d have at least 27 on my waiting list,” she said.
Crowell said the closing of Melody’s Playce will leave a hole in Baker City.
“What I think is extraordinary is the impact that she has had on this community,” she said. “I grew up in this community and still remember the kids who were ‘Melody’s kids’ when I was growing up. She has helped raise and shape countless members of this community.”
Peter Fargo, whose children stayed with Brooks, echoed that sentiment.
“I can’t imagine raising our kids in Baker City without Melody Brooks,” he said. “While the importance of quality child care cannot be overstated for working parents, Melody takes her vocation to a whole different level — making the kids (and parents) part of her family, teaching life skills and building good character.
“She has given these gifts to generations of Baker kids, leaving a legacy that will last generations more. We are grateful that we and our kids could be part of Melody’s family.”
As for the youngsters who spent the final week at Melody’s Playce, Brooks knows they will be just fine on their next adventure.
But she will never forget.
“There’s an ache in my heart,” she said. “Kids are resilient, they move on. I’m the one left with a lonely heart.”
