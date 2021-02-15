Police are continuing to follow every lead that comes to them in an attempt to determine what happened to a Baker City woman who went missing from the community in March 2019.
Investigators have joined with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which has put up another $2,500 to double the previous $2,500 reward offered by Baker County’s Major Crime Team for information that leads to an arrest in connection with the disappearance of Linda Peterson.
Police hope to add more to the current $5,000 reward total.
“Our goal is to get $10,000 to $15,000,” said Shannon Regan, Baker City Police detective, who is leading the local investigation.
“We’re still very actively investigating,” Regan said. “We are working with a small group of investigators on the west side who are helping us put things together within the case.”
Regan said police have developed people “of strong interest” and investigators have strong reason to believe that foul play was involved in Peterson’s disappearance.
Police hope that a larger reward might bring someone forward who perhaps has held back information up to this point.
Because the case is an ongoing, active criminal investigation, Regan declined to release other details.
She did say that joining the Crime Stoppers of Oregon is a strategy that police hope will provide more access to those who might want to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation or being branded a snitch in the community. It also might help encourage those who are just reluctant to get involved, she said.
People who are interested in receiving a reward in exchange for information, however, are required to give their name, Regan said.
“We have received hundreds of leads and we’ve been following up on them,” she said. “Linda was known by many, many, many people.
“We follow up on every lead until we exhaust it,” Regan said. “There are still plenty of people coming forward.”
Regan said she has been in regular contact with Linda’s family as the investigation has continued.
“We just want closure for them,” she said. “They deserve answers.”
Although Peterson has suffered with mental health issues over the years, many local residents thought very highly of her, Regan said.
“Most people I talk to say she would give you the shirt off her back,” Regan said. “While she had mental health issues, she was a very kind, compassionate person.”
Peterson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black-and-white tennis shoes.
The 5-foot-1 Peterson had been living at an apartment at 2450 Broadway St. when she disappeared. Posters distributed when she first went missing described her with brown hair and brown eyes with tattoos on her buttocks and left ankle and a scar on her right wrist.
She was known to travel on foot throughout the community.
Tips regarding Peterson’s whereabouts may be submitted to the Crime Stoppers of Oregon at http://crime
Click on the “cases” tab across the top and then scroll down and click on missing persons. Peterson is the second person down from the top among the list of missing people.
To provide information to Baker City Police, call 541-524-2014, to leave a message for Regan. She also is available by email at sregan@bakercity.com or through Messenger on the Baker City Police Facebook page.
