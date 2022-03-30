It was hardly a deluge of Biblical proportions, but by recent Baker County standards it was a significantly soggy day just the same.
An early spring storm dropped 0.22 of an inch of rain on Monday, March 28, at the Baker City Airport.
That was no record-setter (the most rainfall recorded at the airport on that date is 0.32, in 1989), but it was the most moisture to accumulate in the airport’s rain gauge in a single day in more than five months.
Baker County remains in a serious drought following one of the drier winters since World War II.
The most recent month that was wetter than average is October 2021, with 0.77 of an inch, compared with an average of 0.64.
And most of that rain fell on a single day — Oct. 22, which set a record with 0.59 of an inch.
From Dec. 1 through March 29, precipitation at the airport (melted snow and rain) totaled 1.03 inches. That’s just one-third of the long-term average of 3.13 inches for that period.
And the National Weather Service isn’t forecasting any more rain during March. The next mention of possible rain is for late on Sunday, April 3.
March did interrupt a trend of weather that’s cooler than average as well as drier.
Following December, January and February, all of which were chillier than usual, March has been a bit milder than average.
The average high temperature through the first 29 days of the month was 51.6 degrees. The long-term average is 49.9.
The average low temperature in March is 27.6 degrees, compared with the long-term average of 26.2.
