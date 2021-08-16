West Nile virus has been detected in more mosquitoes trapped in Baker County, including a site about four miles north of Baker City.
Mosquitoes can transmit the virus to humans through bites.
No human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Oregon this year, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Most people infected with the virus have no symptoms, according to the state health officials, but about 20% will have symptoms such as a fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.
In rare cases the virus can be fatal.
The Baker Valley Vector Control District maintains a network of more than two dozen mosquito traps across the 200,000-acre district, which includes most of Baker, Bowen and Keating valleys.
Matt Hutchinson, the director’s manager, sends “pools” of mosquitoes — generally 10 to 50 insects — to a lab at Oregon State University in Corvallis where the bugs are tested for West Nile virus.
In 2020 Hutchinson sent more than 230 pools of mosquitoes for testing, but none was positive for the virus.
It was just the second year in the past decade — the other was 2018 — when West Nile virus was not found in mosquitoes in Baker County.
In 2019, by contrast, the virus was detected in four mosquito pools. Two Baker County residents also contracted the virus that year, as did one horse.
This summer, West Nile was first confirmed in mosquitoes trapped on July 19 about 15 miles east of Baker City. It was the first confirmation of the virus in Oregon in 2021.
The infected mosquitoes were collected from a trap put out by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).
Hutchinson said ODFW for the past few years has been collecting mosquitoes in habitat for sage grouse, a bird that has been a candidate for federal protection due to its dwindling populations. He said sage grouse are among the birds that are vulnerable to West Nile virus. The virus can also kill crows, ravens, magpies and jays, and Hutchinson said birds of prey are also susceptible.
More recently, the virus was detected in mosquitoes from five additional pools in the county. Four were trapped on Aug. 4 in the Keating Valley, about 12 miles east of Baker City, and one pool was collected Aug. 3 from a trap set about four miles north of Baker City, Hutchinson said.
Mosquitoes from an ODFW trap, in the same area of sage grouse habitat, also tested positive for West Nile in late July.
The county’s total of seven infected pools of mosquitoes is “pretty typical,” Hutchinson said.
In general, mosquito numbers have been below average this summer, he said, a trend he attributes to the drought and the resulting scarcity of standing water where mosquito eggs hatch.
But the populations of culex tarsalis mosquitoes, the permanent water species most likely to carry the virus, have been rising over the past couple weeks, especially in the Keating Valley, Hutchinson said. All five of the recent infected pools of mosquitoes were culex tarsalis.
Due to that trend, Hutchinson had arranged to have an airplane spray insecticide in parts of the valley. The first flight, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13, was postponed due to low visibility from wildfire smoke, but the plane did fly on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Hutchinson and his workers have also been spreading larvicide — products that kill mosquito larvae before they hatch into biting adults — in the Keating Valley and elsewhere in the district.
In parts of Baker Valley between Baker City and Haines, including the area where the infected mosquitoes were trapped on Aug. 3, culex tarsalis populations have been rising but aren’t as high as in the Keating Valley.
Hutchinson said he has been using fogging trucks, which spray insecticide that kills adult mosquitoes, in the Baker Valley, but he will call in the airplane if numbers rise high enough.
Inside Baker City, complaint calls about mosquitoes have been about half the rate from 2020, Hutchinson said.
The Vector Control District, which receives money from two property tax levies, uses backpack and truck-mounted foggers to deal with infestations inside the city, Hutchinson said.
He advises people, and in particular those who live and work in places where mosquitoes are prevalent, to take precautions to avoid bites, including applying repellent, wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts, and trying to avoid being outside at dawn and dusk, when the bugs tend to be most active.
Hutchinson also reminds residents to check their properties for sources of standing water, such as old tires or bird baths, where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.