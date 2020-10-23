Almost one-third of Baker County voters returned their ballot in the first eight days after ballots were mailed Oct. 14.
As of Thursday, Oct. 22, a total of 3,901 Baker County voters had returned their ballot, according to the Oregon Elections Division.
That equates to 31.2% of the county’s 12,485 eligible voters.
Baker County’s ballot return percentage slightly exceeds the statewide figure of 31.1%.
For Oregon as a whole, voters are returning their ballots at a faster clip than during the 2016 general election. The ballot return percentage for the same period of time that year was 27.6% (the comparable Baker County figure was not available).
Baker County’s return rate was higher than 21 of Oregon’s 35 other counties.
The rates ranged from a low of 12.2% in Yamhill County to a high of 42.3% in Curry County.
Baker County’s recent ballot breakdown by the four categories that comprise 98.6% of registered voters:
Republican
Of the 5,903 registered Republicans — 47.3% of total voters — 2,023, or 34.3%, had returned their ballot by Thursday.
Democrat
Of the 2,057 registered Democrats — 16.5% of total voters — 907, or 44.1%, had returned their ballot by Thursday.
Nonaffiliated
Of the 3,697 nonaffiliated voters — 29.6% of total voters — 700, or 18.9%, had returned their ballot by Thursday.
Independent
Of the 647 registered Independents — 5.2% of total voters — 224, or 34.6%, had returned their ballot by Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.