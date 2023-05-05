Rusty Little stands on the second floor of a historic Baker City building where many decades ago the squeak of sneakers on hardwood was a common sound.
But since World War II this room has mostly been silent.
Little would like to change that.
He leads the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, which acquired this three-story stone structure, at 2005 Valley Ave., across Valley from the Eltrym Theatre, in 1946. The building, constructed in 1912 for the YMCA, has served as the VFW Memorial Club for almost 80 years.
Since last fall, Little and other VFW members have been working to clean up the second floor, which includes a full length basketball court, with hoops, but has mainly been used for storage for more than half a century.
“Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could use this for events?” Little said. “Maybe not for basketball, but as a gym space. The floor still has the stripes and we hope to keep those in place (as we renovate).”
He’s excited about the prospects of returning at least parts of the building to its original purpose.
The YMCA building, which was dedicated in March 1913, a year after its dark blue granite cornerstone was placed, once had a swimming pool on the main floor.
The renovation project has been quite a history lesson for Little and other VFW members as they’ve looked into every nook and cranny in the building’s somewhat labyrinthine design.
Little has a bit of personal history with the building.
“My older brother is 64,” he said. “When he was a young kid he knew the people who ran the old YMCA.”
Getting started
“The conversation started last fall,” Little said.
The initial goal, though, wasn’t renovation.
Little said that over the years people have donated walkers, canes, wheelchairs and crutches to the VFW, which would distribute the items to veterans.
“Those items are handed out pretty easily, but we had 50 or 60 of those walkers but only handed out two over the last year,” Little said.
The VFW opted to sell as much of the stored equipment as possible. A fundraiser last fall raised $1,050.
“We went through the entire building, upstairs, downstairs and all that, just to see if anybody wanted to buy the stuff,” said club member Scott Hildebrand, who has been helping Little with the project. “Our biggest problem was our electric wheelchairs. After two or three years those batteries start dying.”
The VFW does maintain a pair of electric wheelchairs that it lends as needed.
As with many of Baker City’s historic downtown buildings, the upper floors of the VFW Memorial Club remain a mystery to passers-by.
The main floor and basement are better known.
The former has been a lounge and dance hall for decades, operated by the the VFW, which Little said is one of just two in the nation that operate independently of the VFW charter.
The basement has a shooting range where the former pool sat.
Heading up
The upstairs experience is part time machine, part haunted house. The design includes roughly a dozen apartments. On the topmost floor, years have been less kind, plaster giving way to dust underfoot, and single wired light bulbs hanging from the ceiling.
Little figures there’s plenty of work to be done, hoping to complete the project “realistically over the next year or so.”
“We’re just spitballing what our choices are even, we’ll start as soon as we land on a better plan of attack,” he said, but as they work spit into polish, the club recognizes the project comes with complications and possibly seasonal limits.
“That gym has a 25-foot ceiling, so heating that space? Can’t imagine what that’d cost,” Little said. “That’s one of the things we rely on the public at large for, and we’ll either try for a grant or use a bit of our funds to match.”
The VFW has had volunteer help on two fronts — the Boys Scouts of America giving their time to haul out the many remaining loads of material, and some locals who offered to restore the floors.
The building radiates history.
While exploring, Little says his crew found canceled checks from 1927 in one of the rooms. Although the VFW acquired the building from the YMCA in 1946, Little said it likely sat unused for some while until the club was established.
Little points to a painted line on the walls in the gym, and to what appeared to be a boarded up door as well.
“There used to be a balcony,” he said, one that connected to the apartments upstairs, an area of the building that hasn’t been wired, plumbed or occupied in what could only be decades.
Looking ahead
Little is eager to inject new life into the gym space, planning to adorn its walls with the extensive memorabilia collection the club has amassed over the decades.
Among the items for which there isn’t space on the club’s main floor are a pair of seven-foot framed photos, panoramic pictures taken in France at the start of the First World War, vintage liquor bottles and all manner of pins, flags and decor.
“I can’t wait to see all of the different things that will be put on the walls,” Little said.
But first, many hours of cleaning, fixing, and painting as the project unfolds at the pace of volunteers and community heartbeat.
Little, who has been the local VFW commander the past two years, will step down in May, passing the baton to Mike Wilson, who was elected as commander last month.
But he’s sure the gym, once finished, will be an homage to all those who came before and made the VFW Memorial Club what it is.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.