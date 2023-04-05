A partly sunny day greeted the staff at New Directions Northwest in Baker City as they celebrated the staff’s hard work through the pandemic on Monday, April 3.
And what better way to celebrate than with a bonfire on an unseasonably chilly day?
Along with a pizza lunch, employees at New Directions, which provides mental health and addiction counseling, burned papers with pictures of face masks.
Staff wrote messages on the papers before tossing them into the flames.
Monday marked the end of the state requirement that employees wear masks at health care facilities.
“This is not about being against the mask mandate,” said Shari Selander, New Directions CEO. “It’s really about recognizing our staff and thanking them for showing up throughout this entire pandemic.”
She said employees worked throughout the trials and tribulations of the pandemic over the past three years. “We have taken the COVID pandemic very seriously,” Selander said.
With the end of the mandate, she said it felt like the time to celebrate and say “let’s move forward.” Andi Walsh, public relations manager for New Directions, noted that fire is used as a cleansing agent in many cultures.
“This, for us, is like letting go of everything that we had to go through to get to this point,” she said. “It’s more of us being able to say we made it, we got this far, let’s put it behind us and let’s move forward. It’s a good feeling to let go.”
A stressful period
Selander said New Directions staff, along with the rest of the county and nation, dealt with a lot of stress since the pandemic started in March 2020.
Across the nation there have been increases in the number of suicide attempts and drug overdoses, among other issues in which New Directions is directly involved.
Through all of that, Selander said, the employees continued to show up.
“Many other agencies are now trying to figure out how to get their employees back to work. Mine never left,” she said.
Selander thanked the Baker County Health Department for its help over the past three years.
“The Health Department in Baker County was fabulous. I think they heard from me almost every couple of days and giving us guidance which we so appreciated,” she said.
Selander recalled that early in the pandemic it was difficult to find masks.
“As the CEO, I was super stressed,” she said. “I have these mandates but yet I can’t find masks.”
Walsh said the health care industry had to adjust to changing regulations during the pandemic.
She recalled the winter of 2020, when news of the novel coronavirus was widespread but the virus had yet to be confirmed in the U.S.
“For the longest time, we knew it was coming,” Walsh said. “For the longest time we knew this is a serious issue that’s going on in the rest of the world. I used to be in emergency preparedness for public health. I knew what my public health counterparts were doing in terms of gearing up for a pandemic and that we knew it was coming to the U.S.”
Before it arrived, everyone had to have a plan in place on how they were going to deal with it.
“We were extremely lucky to be here in rural Oregon,” Walsh said.
The first confirmed case in Baker County was in early May 2020.
New Directions had to follow the same guidelines as hospitals. The organization set up a special clinic for clients who were anxious about the virus.
“It’s a very scary thing if you have anxiety and you need your social network. So, we were able to be that social network. That’s why this is important to us,” Walsh said. “Whether it was our own staff, our own families, there was a lot of weight that our first responders were carrying with their own families and still showed up for our clients.”
Baker City hospital still requires masks
While employees at New Directions Northwest were celebrating the end of the mask mandate, masking is still required at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
Saint Alphonsus is monitoring trends in all COVID-19 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Mark Snider, public relations and digital strategy coordinator for Saint Alphonsus in Boise.
Although the CDC community level in Baker County is low, the community transmission rating is moderate.
“It’s different than looking at a single day,” Snider said. “We monitor trends, and then will adjust when appropriate. So as of today (Monday, April 3) masks are still required in clinical and public areas in our Baker City hospital and clinics.”
Masks are also still required at St. Luke’s Clinic Eastern Oregon Medical Associates in Baker City.
“St. Luke’s Health System continues to have a mask requirement in place for all of its health care settings – this means any areas where health care is being administered or patients may be present,” said Christine Myron, public relations manager for St. Luke’s. “Our teams closely monitor viral disease activity across our local health districts and continue to engage with internal and external stakeholders to ensure policies and practices implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other seasonal respiratory infections reflect the most up-to-date information.”
Grande Ronde Hospital
The La Grande hospital lifted masking requirements on Monday, said Mardi Ford, public information officer. That applies to the hospital and its clinics.
“We are very happy this day is here,” Ford said. “It’s nice to walk down the halls and see people’s full, smiling faces.”
However, people will still see masks in health care settings, Ford said, adding there are always going to be individuals who wear masks in health care settings, such as surgeons or providers treating patients with respiratory illnesses.
Some providers, patients and staff members may still choose to wear masks, she added.
Ford said the hospital discourages people who are sick with respiratory illnesses from coming in to visit patients. People who are sick and seeking treatment for a respiratory illness are encouraged, but not required to wear a mask.
“We’re not going to mandate them,” Ford said.
CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
Staff celebrated the end of the state’s mandate to wear masks with a photobooth.
Lynn Adams, of Kennewick, Washington, owner of Adams Phototainment, set up a photo booth at the hospital so people there could capture the moment.
Emily Smith, spokesperson for St. Anthony, said staff would wear masks
during treatment but otherwise could go without.
Good Shepherd Health Care System announced it was following the advisements from the Oregon Health Authority and Occupational Safety and Health Administration that ended the mask wearing requirement at medical facilities. Brian Patrick, vice president of nursing at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, said this is “the day that we all thought would never come.”
“Entering the facility without a mask seemed very foreign,” Patrick stated in a press release from Good Shepherd. “Seeing co-workers without a mask performing everyday tasks did not seem real. The joy in the staffs’ eyes is apparent. The ability to smile at our patients had been lost, but now is found. To feel human again. What a wonderful day it is.”
