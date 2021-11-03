Whether it’s an elderly resident who needs someone to chop firewood, or a military veteran with questions about benefits, the Patriot Hope Riders are ready to help.
The newly created organization of Baker County residents seeks to “fill in the gaps” when it comes to helping residents, said Joelene Griffin of Baker City, one of the founders.
The nonprofit’s name reflects its members beliefs and interests, Griffin said.
“Our motto is basically faith, family and country,” she said. “We’re all very patriotic, and most of us are veterans.”
Griffin, for instance, served for six years in the U.S. Army.
As for “Riders,” that refers to one of the members’ favorite hobbies — riding motorcycles.
Griffin said she understands that motorcycle groups don’t always have a sterling reputation due to the link, unfair though it may be, to gangs such as the Hells Angels.
“We want to show people that this group of motorcycle riders are also really involved with the community,” Griffin said.
The basis idea of Patriot Hope Riders, she said, is to serve as a back up to existing organizations that help people in need, including churches, service clubs, the county veterans service office, and others.
“Those groups can’t do it all,” Griffin said. “We want to fill in the gaps.”
In some cases, she said, that might involve explaining to residents how they can get help with their needs — for instance, by giving a veteran the phone number for Rick Gloria, the county’s veteran service officer.
But Patriot Hope Riders can also offer direct aid in some circumstances, whether that’s financial help or, say, getting somebody’s car running so they can get to work and the grocery store.
“We have members who are mechanically inclined,” Griffin said.
Patriot Hope Riders has seven founding members, including herself.
• Roy Fontenot and Becky Eaton, owners of Black Iron Forge Co. and Black Iron Pit
• Cameron Williamson, owner of Iron Rhino Fitness, eight-year Army veteran and VFW member
• Matt Diaz, owner of Get Smoked BBQ, Navy veteran and volunteer at Harvest Church
• Mandy Diaz, owner of Whimsy Cakes Bakery, Navy veteran and volunteer at Harvest Church
• Chris Graves, volunteer firefighter
Griffin said their goal is to have at least two fundraisers per year.
As a past president of the women’s auxiliary at the Baker City Eagles, Griffin has experience in raising money.
“We raised money for veterans and we helped quite a few veterans with the money we raised,” she said.
Griffin said another recent fundraiser at the VFW Memorial Club was on behalf of Michael Blount, a 48-year-old Baker City man who died Aug. 6 after being hit by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Campbell Street in Baker City on July 20.
Many of the Patriot Hope Riders founders were friends with Blount, and his death helped prompt the group’s formation, Griffin said.
She said one of the organization’s goals is to have one major fundraiser each year to specifically benefit a family that has been affected by a motorcycle or car crash and has financial needs.
Patriot Hope Riders is working to start a Facebook page.
In the meantime, Griffin, who grew up in Baker City, lived elsewhere for 14 years but returned eight years ago, is the group’s main contact. Her phone number is 541-519-6617.
