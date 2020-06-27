Main Street traffic was stalled for about a half-hour Thursday night after a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided at Main and Washington.
No one was seriously injured in the crash, which happened about 4 p.m., said Police Chief Ray Duman.
Duman said the two vehicles collided as they both were traveling north on Main Street. Shane Boylan, 27, of 3670 Ninth Drive, attempted to make a left turn into the westbound lane of Washington Avenue in his 1990 Dodge pickup truck when the pickup struck a 1988 motorcycle driven by Kaiden Williams, 28, of 1235 Valley Ave.
Duman said Boylan, who was not hurt, was cited on charges of driving while his operator’s license was suspended and driving uninsured.
Williams was cited on a charge of not wearing an Oregon Department of Transportation approved motorcycle helmet.
A Baker City ambulance crew responded to the crash, but Williams, who was not seriously injured, refused transport. Duman said Williams later was checked out by emergency room staff at the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.