Liberty Motorsports & Repair is celebrating its first year in business today with a customer appreciation day.
The business occupies the former site of Baker City’s longtime Ford car dealership, at 2300 Main St.
The dealership, originally Phillips-Long Ford and then Gentry Ford, closed, and the building, which occupies the block on the east side of Main Street between Baker and Madison streets, was empty for a time.
Liberty Motorsports owner Patrick Oberlander said he was determined to create something of his own and turn a bad situation into a good one.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and was unhappy where I was working, so I decided to go out on my own and just go for it,” Oberlander said.
He said he used to work at the Ford dealership as a service manager so he was familiar with the building. A friend who was leasing part of the structure told Oberlander there was another section available.
One year later, Oberlander says that despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing a slowdown early in the spring, he’s been extremely busy lately.
He repairs motorcycles as well as regular vehicles.
Oberlander said he’s looking at expanding into retail parts and accessories for motorcycles, ATVs and other motorsport vehicles, which would bring an expansion into another retail lot as well.
“There’s definitely a market for things like motorcycles here,” he said.
Oberlander said that the customer appreciation day will include food, giveaways, and lots of fun.
