How do you pack up an entire 30,000-square-foot museum?
A careful system of cataloguing helps, as well as extensive shelving that lends easy access to each
artifact.
When the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center faced a multi-year closure for renovations in early 2022, the staff got to work protecting the museum’s exhibits.
First, they had to document the condition and location of each
artifact.
“We have a road map of putting everything back,” said Bobby Reis, curator of collections and exhibitions. “Everything has a number — every movement is documented in the database.”
NHOTIC is 5 miles east of Baker City, on top of Flagstaff Hill, and is managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
The center opened in 1992 and has welcomed about 2.4 million visitors during the past 30 years.
Now, it is undergoing a $6.5 million remodel that includes new siding, insulation, roofing, windows and doors. The heating and cooling systems will be upgraded as well.
The work, partially funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, is expected to reduce the building’s energy consumption by 73%.
Construction is on track to be complete by 2023, and then it will take four to six months to rebuild the exhibits, said Sarah Sherman, project manager.
Where did it all go?
To prepare for construction, artifacts were documented and moved to the maintenance building, located at the base of the hill near the entrance.
A labyrinth of rooms contains items in an orderly fashion — one is dedicated to storing the costumes for interpreters, who often dress in period clothing to present special programs.
Sherman said the BLM faced a decision — either move items to storage in Boise, or retrofit the maintenance shop with a new shelving system.
The latter option kept artifacts close, she said, and will provide repository space for the future.
Each horizontal shelf can support 3,000 pounds, and the individual shelves are on tracks and can be easily rolled back and forth with a wheel-type handle.
A section of heavy-duty shelving can hold 15,000 pounds.
“For the mining collection,” Sherman said.
Museum artifacts must be stored in stable temperature and humidity. Larger items are supported, often with specially built structures, to maintain the original shape.
“The new shelving increased our storage space by 60%,” Reis said.
Staff didn’t remove everything from the center — larger pieces, such as the taxidermy animals, have been protected with boxes and special wrapping to stay in place during construction.
Future of the center
Reis said the renovation presents an opportunity to update the center’s informational panels and evaluate the exhibit items — some of which have been on display for 30 years.
“We’re hoping to swap out for some new artifacts,” he said.
Also, the closure has enabled NHOTIC to create a bigger presence in Baker City by leasing space in the Baker Heritage Museum to build an Oregon Trail Experience.
The museum, 2480 Grove St., is open seven days a week. It closes for the season at the end of October.
Sherman said moving into town has sparked conversations on how the center can be more involved locally, such as providing more interpretive programs.
“We’ve been making connections with our partners in town,” she said.
