BAKER CITY — Interstate 84 was closed for about four hours Sunday evening after several commercial trucks crashed on the snow-slickened freeway in the curvy Burnt River Canyon between Baker City and Huntington.
The trouble started around 6:40 p.m. when a westbound commercial truck towing a 53-foot trailer jackknifed near Milepost 345, about 41 miles southeast of Baker City.
According to a report from OSP Trooper Tim Schuette, the truck, driven by Dharminder Singh, 29, crashed into the concrete divider separating the westbound and eastbound lanes, pushing multiple barriers into the eastbound lanes.
The driver’s address was not available.
The truck and trailer combination blocked both westbound lanes, and several other vehicles subsequently crashed, on both the westbound and eastbound lanes, “as a result of the blockage,” Schuette wrote in his report.
“Speed is the primary factor for the crash,” he wrote.
His report doesn’t list any injuries.
The freeway was closed in both directions between Baker City and Ontario.
The eastbound lanes reopened around 11:45 p.m., and the westbound lanes not long after, said Tom Strandberg, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
OSP troopers responded to at least five other vehicle crashes on the freeway near Baker City on Sunday afternoon. None involved serious injuries, according to OSP reports.
Snow fell in the area for much of Sunday morning and into early evening.
