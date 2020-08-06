Fire crews contained the two largest blazes, both east of Baker City, among more than 10 fires reported Wednesday afternoon and evening in Northeastern Oregon.
Causes of most fires hadn't been officially confirmed, but a series of storms with abundant lightning passed through the region. One fire, which burned one-third of an acre near Point Prominence above Cove, was caused by lightning, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
The biggest fire, in grass rather than timber, burned 28 acres near the Lonestar Mine, just north of Highway 86 about 30 miles east of Baker City, in the lower Powder River Canyon.
Crews contained the fire at 1:45 a.m. today, according to the Dispatch Center.
Another nearby fire burned 8.5 acres of grass and sagebrush near the Del Monte Mine. That's near Sparta, about four miles north of the Lonestar Mine. Firefighters also contained the Del Monte Mine fire at 1:45 a.m. today.
Details about these other fires, including estimated size, weren't available this morning, but crews responded to the blazes Wednesday:
• Lower Powder River, about two miles west of Highway 203 near the highway crossing of the river
• Little Antone Creek, near Anthony Lakes Highway
• Twin Canyon area, East Eagle Creek
• Two fires in the Chicken Hill area west of Anthony Lakes
• Limber Jim Meadow, near upper Grande Ronde River
• Chicken Creek area, 25 miles southwest of La Grande, 0.3 acre
• Trail Creek area, 29 miles northwest of Baker City
• Trout Meadows area, Umatilla National Forest west of North Fork John Day Campground
• Greenhorn area
