From a destination brochure standpoint, Baker County doesn’t have the clear beaches or night clubs or gleaming towers that might lure an easier tourist.
But as a place of journeys, pastimes and natural abundance, Baker shines. Something artist Andrew Gettle set out to capture on Resort street’s newest mural, recently completed on the blank rear wall of The Trailhead bike and ski shop.
Last Wednesday, August 17, Gettle, along with several members of the design committee and official mural crew gathered with supporters to celebrate the mural’s completion, signing off with a custom sasquatch decorated cake and a formal christening.
He chose to call his painting “Diverse Reality”, a nod to the wild range of experiences the area has always offered and cultivated, in keeping with the theme of journeying painted to the wall.
Andrew especially wanted the community to be a part of its creation, inviting kids and passersby to add to the art as he was making it. As he presented before the crowd he’d mused on what Bob Ross might have called a ‘happy accident’ when the first layers had been applied.
“I’d painted it ‘perfect’, with all the colors separated, and I told my Grand Dad to do any color anywhere,” said Gettle, his grandfather had chosen green, and with the help of the extension pole went to add a mark somewhere near the top, only to slip at the last second.
“He dropped a green mark right through the whole thing!”
The mark was quickly incorporated into the ongoing layers of the swirling design, practically erased, and at this point Andrew is likely the only person who could find the accident itself on the completed space.
In Andrew’s own life there’d been another accident, far less harmless, that had likewise made its mark on him. He wears a prosthetic, having lost his left leg following a motorcycle crash and an extended coma. For him the hours invested simply standing weren’t something to be taken for granted. He’s even had to modify his equipment several times to better fit the demands of work and travel.
While he doesn’t actively lament the lost limb, he had been an exceptional athlete in high school. The injury and subsequent recovery became part of a bolstering passion for bicycling and outdoors exploration. He even cycled on behalf of a childhood cancer fundraising event, the Great Cycle Challenge.
Luck had it that these pastimes connected him to the owners of The Trailhead, so when Resort street wall was vandalized some months ago, design committee head Be Tiedemann proposed that, instead of conducting a back and forth war with delinquents and paint crews over a blank space, they could try something new, resolving to put up a lasting piece of art.
Since the mural’s completion Tiedemann says she’s received interest from several locations that want to participate in having their walls painted, a process that can take some time for approval but if you have a downtown wall an interested artist contact Be at 404-993-0116 for an application.
Andrew was grateful for the opportunity, and had a short list of those he wanted to thank: "Be! And everyone that made their mark and supported me. And my assistant Tracy Tryon."
