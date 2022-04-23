Booking the bands was the first step.
After all, musicians are the backbone of a music festival.
“We’ve had those in place for a while,” said Sara Artley of the Eagle Valley Locals, who are organizing the first Chautauqua Music Festival in Richland.
The event is happening May 20-22 at Eagle Valley Grange Park.
Featured bands are Tiller’s Folly, Juni Fisher, The Wasteland Kings, Carter Junction, and JJQ (Jenni, Jon and Quinn).
“We’re all huge music lovers,” Artley said of the organizers. “We feel like Richland is this hidden gem — we have a lot going for us.”
In addition to music, Artley said 30 vendors are confirmed for the weekend.
“We’d like to get another 20,” she said.
Offerings so far will include food stands — barbecue, gourmet hot dogs, coffee, desserts — as well as artisans.
She said a “local crafter’s booth” will be available to those who have local products but not enough supply for their own stand.
Interested vendors can request an application by emailing ChautauquaVendors@gmail.com.
The Schedule
The festival begins Friday, May 20. Vendors open at 3 p.m., and Carter Junction plays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Wasteland Kings follow at 5:30 p.m., and Juni Fisher finishes the day from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday gets an early start with breakfast at the Eagle Valley Grange from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Vendors will be open all day, and the music starts at 2 p.m. with JJQ, followed by Carter Junction at 4 p.m. and Juni Fisher at 6 p.m.
Headliner Tiller’s Folly takes the stage at 8 p.m.
Saturday finishes with a campfire jam from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Artley said Saturday also includes six 30-minute slots throughout the day for open mic sessions.
“People can come do poetry or music,” she said.
Those interested in the open mic can contact her in advance at badroadsfestival@gmail.com.
Sunday again features breakfast at the Eagle Valley Grange from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and vendors will be open just for the morning, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
A gospel jam finishes the festival from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Tickets
Tickets are on sale at www.chautauquamusicfestival.com, or in Baker City at Ryder Bros. and the A-Frame RV Park.
Artley also has tickets at her restaurant, Sara’s Richland Cafe.
Tickets are $17 for Friday only, and $25 for Saturday.
An all access ticket for both days is $35.
For children ages 6-12, tickets are $10 for Friday only, $15 for just Saturday, or $20 for a weekend pass.
Lodging, sponsors
Artley said they’ve posted a list of lodging partners on the website — look under “Attendee Info.”
“We’re encouraging people to use our partners who are sponsoring us,” she said.
As for sponsors, she said organizers — who are all volunteers — welcome more businesses that would like to support the festival, which they plan to make a yearly event.
They held a “mini Chautauqua” fundraiser earlier this spring, and are currently running a raffle to win a Ruger American. Tickets are $10 and available at the same places as festival tickets. The winner will be drawn on May 21 at the festival.
Any profits from the festival, she said, will go back to benefit the local community.
Anyone interested in being a sponsor or making a donation can contact Artley by email at badroadsfestival@gmail.com, or send her a message through the Facebook page (Chautauqua Music Festival).
