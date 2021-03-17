Lindianne Sarno is ready to share her love of music and gardening with Baker City.
Sarno, 68, recently moved to town and is establishing what she calls her Music Garden.
“I’ve been teaching music since I was 16,” she said. “I love music and I love teaching people of all ages.”
She moved to Oregon from the East Coast in the 1980s. Since then, she spent 15 years in Tucson, Arizona, followed by 11 years in Alaska.
“I’m a big gardener, and it was too dry in Tucson,” she said.
Alaska, by contrast, had abundant water, but a short growing season.
Now Sarno is looking for a location in Baker City to serve as her Music Garden where she can teach music as well as gardening and cooking skills.
She teaches violin, viola, piano, guitar, ukulele, mandolin, songwriting, music theory, and composition.
“I can play pretty much anything with strings,” she said.
Her genres include Celtic, folk, country, jazz, spiritual, classical, rock, bluegrass, worship and pop.
She said she composed music for the PBS documentary films “Rewilding Kernwood” and “Arctic Daughter.” She’s served as fiddler for country, jazz and bluegrass bands, and plays piano for ensembles and background music for social gatherings.
In more than 50 years of instruction, she said she’s had students from ages 4 to 84 and welcomes beginners, intermediate, and advanced musicians. She also coaches advanced students in music ensembles and bands.
“I’ve had so much fun playing music with other musicians. I want to pass that on,” she said.
Her students may choose to read music, play be ear, or both.
In addition to lessons, she offers summer day camps that include music activities, as well as lessons on gardening and making Italian-style food from scratch.
“The kids not only have fun in the kitchen together, but lay down habits they will keep their whole lives,” she said.
She is ready to offer lessons now, although she is still searching for the perfect place for her Music Garden, which would include space to teach music, garden, and cook.
“I haven’t found my Music Garden yet,” she said.
Those interested in lessons, or with suggestions for a location, can contact Sarno by phone at 907-756-3356 or email at lindisarno@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.