Every September, Pine Fest brings bands from around the Northwest and beyond to Halfway for a two-day musical festival.
In 2022, the musicians and fans came — but the online ticket sales did not.
Cornucopia Arts Council is the sponsor of Pine Fest. The council’s president, Steve Backstrom, said they’ve used Brown Paper Tickets for online ticket sales for five years. In 2021, he said they were a “little slower” to pay.
In 2022, after two months of waiting with no payment of the $4,350 owed, Backstrom reached out to Brown Paper Tickets.
He got an automated response, but no resolution. An Internet search revealed that Brown Paper Tickets has had issues since 2020, when it was sued by the Washington state attorney general on behalf of citizens and venues that had been unpaid after cancellations during the pandemic.
Backstrom said that the ticket service was required to pay Washington residents first, but continued to operate its website.
“Various news reports I found indicated that it progressively got farther and farther behind in paying what it owed,” Backstrom said.
He filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau, which could not find a way to contact Brown Paper Tickets.
To date, Pine Fest has still not received payment from the 2022 online ticket sales. Also, even if those funds had come through, Pine Fest would still have lost almost $2,500.
“Expenses were simply higher than revenue, partially because it was very smokey on Friday due to regional wildfires and people didn’t turn out in big numbers that night,” Backstrom said.
The combination of lost revenue — nearly $7,000 — left Pine Fest’s financial situation “pretty precarious” for the 2023 event, Backstrom said.
“We were luckier than some who used BPT in that we had enough reserves to cover the festival’s costs, while some small presenters and venues did not,” Backstrom said. “I believe there were some that were forced to cease operations and I know some performers who went unpaid in other locations. We’re grateful we didn’t experience that level of misfortune.”
Fundraiser
A fundraiser is set for Saturday, May 6 at Churchill School to help the music festival bolster its coffers. Admission is $10 in advance at churchillbaker.com and eventbrite.com, or $15 at the door. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger with a paid adult.
Food and beverages will be available to purchase.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the evening starts with a drum circle led by Jeff Jentzsch and Susan Kippes of Art Roamers. This will be outdoors, weather permitting.
Announcements start at 6:30 p.m., followed by Bag of Hammers featuring Luke McKern and Holly Sorensen, who use eight instruments and three loop stations to make their band sound much bigger than two people.
Raffle winners will be drawn at 8:30 p.m. (you must be present to claim a prize).
The admission cost includes one free raffle ticket. Additional tickets may be purchased for $2 each or 12 for $20. Raffle items include African art donated by Art Roamers, an Advanced Elements inflatable kayak valued at more than $700, a custom made clock by Bill Wilson of Wilson Cabinets, and art by regional artists.
Each raffle item will have a separate jar, and tickets can be put in the jar for the items that people want to win.
Drawings will also be held for Pine Fest t-shirts, baseball caps, beer glasses and more. These items will also be available to purchase.
All proceeds will support the 2023 Pine Fest, which is set for Sept. 8 and 9 at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds in Halfway. It is always held the weekend after Labor Day. For more information, visit pinefest.org or check the festival’s Facebook page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.