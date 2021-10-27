Koby Myer has declined an offer to fill the one vacancy on the Baker City Council.
Councilors voted 5-1 during their meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 26, to appoint Myer, who is the chief financial officer at New Directions Northwest, to replace Lynette Perry, who resigned in August due to health reasons.
Myer, however, told councilors that he could not accept the appointment immediately, but would need to talk with his family.
City Manager Jon Cannon told the Herald Wednesday afternoon that he spoke with Myer earlier in the day, and that Myer declined to join the Council.
Cannon said Myer cited time constraints that “won’t permit him to dedicate the time he feels it would take to do the job.”
Myer couldn’t be reached for comment by press time on Wednesday afternoon.
Although the seven-member City Council still has one vacancy, the six councilors did make more progress Tuesday than they had in previous meetings.
During both the Sept. 14 and Sept. 28 meetings, councilors deadlocked on 3-3 votes over two candidates, Randy Daugherty and Thomas Hughes.
During the Sept. 14 meeting, Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Joanna Dixon and Johnny Waggoner Sr. voted for Hughes.
Councilors Shane Alderson, Jason Spriet and Heather Sells supported Daugherty.
During the Sept. 28 meeting, Alderson made a motion to appoint Daugherty, but that motion also failed by a 3-3 vote, with Alderson, Spriet and Sells voting yes, and McQuisten, Dixon and Waggoner voting no.
Myer submitted his application on Oct. 1, joining Daugherty and Hughes as potential replacements for Perry.
Councilors invited him to attend Tuesday’s meeting to meet them and to answer questions.
In an initial vote, when councilors could choose any of the candidates, they deadlocked again, with McQuisten, Waggoner and Dixon voting for Myer, and Alderson, Sells and Spriet voting for Daugherty.
Following that failed motion, Dixon made a motion to appoint Myer.
That motion passed 5-1, with Spriet casting the only no vote.
Spriet said he did not “really have a problem” with appointing Myer, however.
Prior to the vote, Spriet asked Myer what he felt he could contribute as a councilor.
Myer said he applied because he cares about the city.
“I’ve always been intrigued at just the growth and financial stability of our city, the direction that we’re going, just the different opportunities I think that are presented,” Myer said. “It’s a great time to be a part of the team. I know that everybody has different opinions, but I think there’s a lot of strength in us coming together when we focus on the needs of the city.”
Sells asked Myer about his experience as a financial officer, and how it could help him as a councilor.
Myer said that as the CFO for New Directions Northwest, a nonprofit, he has learned about the important of prioritizing where money is spent.
“Obviously there’s no perfect answer, but I think if you start with prioritizing what your goals and your needs are and distributing so on, depending on how much funds you have and where those need to be allocated, and looking at the overall picture, I feel that’s one of the things that I’ve taken a lot of great pride in is really being steward of funds, especially when they’re not yours,” Myer said.
McQuisten asked Myer how he deals with pressure, noting that councilors can’t please everyone with their decisions.
“Over my life, I feel like mentally I’ve been able to kind of just take a step back and have a different perspective on people who bring opposition towards you,” Myer said. “Especially in the line of work that I’m in, I feel like everyone’s going to have an opinion, absolutely. But also we have no control over their opinions but how we react.”
McQuisten asked Myer if he supports the will of the voters.
“I think it’s absolutely crucial that we’re also trying to do what’s in their best interests,” Myer said. “It doesn’t mean we can please everybody.”
In other business Tuesday, the City Council:
• Authorized Fire Chief Sean Lee to purchase Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) bottles for the Baker City Fire Department.
City Manager Jon Cannon said the city allocated $20,000 for the SCBA bottles and the fire department will spend $18,564 for 16 bottles.
• Authorized Public Works Director Michelle Owen to negotiate the scope of work and a task order development with TO Engineers for the Aviation Planning Services.
