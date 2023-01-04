Gracie Hardy sorts through a box of old photographs, but each one is a mystery.
Not many have writing on the back, and the ones that have cursive notes aren’t descriptive, such as “My cousin and I” and “Lola, May 1919.”
Hardy is the collections manager and programming coordinator at the Baker Heritage Museum in Baker City.
On the First Friday of each month, she has shared selections of museum artifacts at a location downtown during the monthly art walk.
Many are items she’s discovered while doing inventory, a task well suited to the winter months when the museum is closed.
“It’s a really fun way to engage the public,” she said.
“People love it.”
This Friday, Jan. 6, she’ll set up at Betty’s Books, 1813 Main St., starting at 4:30 p.m.
This time, however, she won’t have a lot of information to share — instead, she’s hoping the public will help identify people and places in the box she discovered that was labeled “Photos Unknown.”
Based on clothing, she estimates the photographs range from the 1880s to the 1950s.
None have information.
“There’s no paperwork, no numbers, and they aren’t in the database,” she said.
“I have no way of knowing. It could be Baker, but maybe not.”
For typical donations, the museum has a process that involves meeting with the donor and gathering information to determine if the items will fit the museum’s mission of preservation. There must also be a “transfer of ownership.”
Hardy is hoping the public can help her learn more about the photographs, including the people and locations, which will help document each one for the museum’s database.
“It’s hard to think I’ll never solve this,” she said. “But you never know — someone just might come along.”
When the museum opens in the spring, Hardy plans to display these unidentified photographs, along with strips of paper where visitors can share information.
In the meantime, she has advice for those with similar collections of old family photos:
“If you have printed photos, put names and dates on the back.”
