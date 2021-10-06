NORTH POWDER — The North Powder City Council will not decide on how it will select a new mayor at least until November.
The city council decided via consensus on Monday, Oct. 4, to wait until at least its next meeting, set for Nov. 1, to decide which approach it will take regarding the selection of a new mayor. The council is seeking a successor to Mike Wisdom, who resigned as mayor on Monday, Sept. 13. after serving the position for almost three years. Wisdom stepped down because he did not believe he was on the same page as members of the council in terms of what direction the city should be taking.
North Powder City Recorder Beth Wendt said the city council has two options with regard to finding a successor for Wisdom — elect a council member to serve as mayor or invite North Powder residents to apply for the position. Should the latter option be pursued, the city council would appoint an applicant to serve as mayor after interviewing all of the candidates.
The city, in its monthly newsletter distributed last week, asked community members who are interested in serving as mayor to send a letter to the city. The city also asked people interested in serving on the city council if a vacancy is created by promoting a councilor to mayor, to also contact it. To date, nobody from outside the council has expressed an interest in serving as mayor or in filling a possible council vacancy, Wendt said.
The city recorder said the city will try throughout October to stir up interest in the mayor vacancy and the possible council opening. To be eligible to serve as mayor or as a city councilor, one has to be a registered voter and to have lived in North Powder for at least a year.
Mike Morse, North Powder’s mayor pro tem, is now taking on added responsibilities as the city’s acting mayor. Morse is the city council’s president and has served as a city councilor for at least a dozen years. He has lived in North Powder for 20 years and is a retired chef.
He said he is enjoying serving as acting mayor because it puts him in a better position to help the people of North Powder.
“I love the people of North Powder, they are all friendly and hard working,’’ Morse said.
He said he is interested in becoming a candidate for mayor. Morse said that as mayor he would work hard to make sure that the city continues to be run correctly.
“I would try to keep the city moving forward,’’ Morse said.
Vicki Townsend, a member of the North Powder City Council, has also expressed an interest in serving as mayor, Wendt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.