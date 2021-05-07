Members of the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested a 37-year-old man Thursday afternoon in a motel room in Baker City as part of an investigation into distribution of heroin and methamphetamines.
Tom Raymond Carroll, who is on parole after serving a prison term on drug and firearms offenses, was arrested about 2 p.m.
Carroll was taken to the Baker County Jail. He is accused of unlawful delivery of meth, being felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, money laundering and engaging in financial transactions in property derived from unlawful activity, according to a press release from Lt. Ty Duby of the Baker City Police Department.
Members of the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team, with assistance from the Blue Mountain Narcotics Enforcement Team, Oregon State Police and Baker City Police, executed a search warrant for Carroll, his car and the motel room.
Police found two pounds of what’s suspected to be meth, more than $20,000 in cash and “other items indicative of narcotics trafficking,” according to the press release.
Police also found a stolen 9 mm handgun and ammunition.
This arrest was a culmination of an ongoing investigation initiated by the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team into meth and heroin distribution as well as crimes involving firearms in the Baker County area and surrounding jurisdictions, according to the press release.
Carroll pleaded guilty on March 11, 2015, in Baker County Circuit Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Dec. 18, 2013, he pleaded guilty to attempting to elude a police officer, and on Sept. 29, 2011, he pleaded guilty to delivery of meth. Both convictions were also in Baker County Circuit Court.
The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team includes members from the Baker City Police Department and is supported by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the Baker County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
The Blue Mountain Narcotics Enforcement Team includes members from the Pendleton Police Department, Oregon State Police, Boardman Police Department, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Milton-Freewater Police Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department, Hermiston Police Department, United States National Guard and the FBI.
