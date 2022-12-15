Baker County’s Narcotics Enforcement Team, working with other police elsewhere in Oregon, has seized more than 9,000 fentanyl pills and more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in a series of arrests and searches over the past three months.
Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby outlined the team’s various operations in a press release Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The narcotics enforcement team includes members from the Baker City Police with support from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Baker County district attorney’s office.
The investigations into the drug cases is ongoing, Duby said.
“We are seeing more dope and making bigger cases than we ever have,” Duby said on Thursday morning, Dec. 15, citing as an example the total of more than 20 pounds of meth seized.
Some of that was collected outside of Baker City in conjunction with cases involving local suspects, he said.
Duby acknowledged that in some cases people convicted of drug offenses spend relatively short periods in jail, which he conceded is “frustrating.”
But he noted that some “higher-level traffickers” have been sentenced to multiple years in prison.
A list of recent cases and arrests:
• Joshua James Smith, 40, of Baker City, was arrested on Nov. 11 on a secret indictment for unlawful delivery of meth.
The secret indictment was issued March 17, 2022, for a crime that allegedly occurred in April 2021, according to court records.
Smith is scheduled to enter a plea in Baker County Circuit Court on Feb. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
• Carmon Deon Hendriksen, 34, of Baker City, was arrested Nov. 7 on a secret indictment for unlawful delivery of meth.
The secret indictment was issued March 17, 2022, for a crime that allegedly occurred in April 2021, according to court records.
Hendriksen is scheduled to enter a plea in Baker County Circuit Court on Feb. 13 at 11:15 a.m.
• Makayla Paige Lafferty, 25, of Baker City, was arrested Oct. 19 on a secret indictment for unlawful delivery of heroin.
The secret indictment was issued March 17, 2022, for a crime that allegedly occurred in October 2020, according to court records.
Lafferty pleaded guilty to the Class A felony on Nov. 10, 2022, and was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years of probation.
• Shannon Joy Davis/Kanyid, 57, of Baker City. Detectives made a warrant search at 2250 Miller St. on Oct. 10 and found just under 1 ounce of meth and “items indictative of drug trafficking,” according to the press release. On Dec. 1, the Baker County grand jury indicted Davis/Kanyid for unlawful manufacture and possession of meth, and attempted unlawful delivery of meth.
She was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 3:23 p.m. in Baker City.
• Douglas Jay Clayborn, 64, of Baker City. Detectives searched a home at 2045 Virginia Ave. on Oct. 7, during which they found about 1,500 fentanyl pills, more than half an ounce of meth and other items connected to drug trafficking.
Clayborn is charged with possession of meth.
• Richard Wayne Carroll, 52, was arrested on Sept. 30 on drug and gun charges, and on Oct. 3 his brother, Tom Raymond Carroll, 39, was arrested for possession of meth and violating his release agreement.
Richard Carroll is charged with unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine, unlawful attempted delivery of methamphetamine, and four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police found four AR-15-style rifles, with “extended magazines,” while carrying out a warrant search of Carroll’s home on Monday, Oct. 3, according to court records.
Richard Carroll, who has been the subject of a narcotics team investigation for about two years, is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 4 at 1:45 p.m.
Tom Carroll is facing federal drug and gun charges stemming from his arrest in Baker City on Jan. 25, 2022.
• Gage Michael Niehaus, 23, of Baker City. On Sept. 22 detectives search a home at 3225 H St., where they found fentayl pills, small amounts of meth and evidence of drug sales. The district attorney’s office is reviewing potential charges against Niehaus, according to the press release.
