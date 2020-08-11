The Baker County Narcotic Enforcement Team and uniformed city, county and state law enforcement officers arrested three people on drug charges Friday after executing search warrants at two Valley Avenue houses.
Vickie Fields, 58, and Ricky Fields, 56, of 1783ﬁ Valley Ave., were cited and released on charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine, Baker City Police Lt. Ty Duby stated in a press release. Bobby Reed, 51, of 1783 Valley Ave., was cited on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Detectives found methamphetamine and other items “indicative of narcotics distribution” during the search of the property, along with other items officers believe to have been stolen, Duby said.
There were several people contacted at the two houses, which both sit on the same property, who have been staying with the renters.
The investigation is ongoing, Duby said.
The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team includes officers from the Baker City Police Department and Baker County Sheriff’s Office. It is supported by the Baker County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
