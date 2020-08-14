The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for elevations below 5,000 feet in Baker County from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
Baker City's elevation is 3,400 feet.
The National Weather Service office in Boise is forecasting temperatures to be at or near 100 degrees in Baker City on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
High temperatures are forecast to drop to the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.
There have been four triple-digit days this summer at the Baker City Airport, all during July — 101 on the 11th, 100 on the 27th, 101 on the 30th and 105 on the 31st.
The high of 105 degrees on July 31 was the fourth-hottest since at least World War II at the airport. The all-time record high is 109, set on Aug. 10, 2018.
If the forecast holds true, temperatures could set some new daily records.
Sunday's forecast high is 100. The record for Aug. 16 is 101, set in 2001.
Monday's forecast high is 100. The record for Aug. 17 is 98, set in 2008.
Tuesday's forecast high is 99. The record for Aug. 17 is 98, set in 1992.
The average high temperature for this period is 84 to 85.
