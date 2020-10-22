The Baker County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of animal neglect involving 11 horses on private property about 3 miles west of Richland.
Officers executed a search warrant at 41577 Dry Gulch Road about 7 a.m. Tuesday and seized the 11 horses, which were moved to temporary placements, a Sheriff’s Department Facebook post stated.
The property is owned by Charles Pickett, according to county records.
No arrests have been made. Ashley McClay, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, said Wednesday that she could not confirm who the horses belong to, who was supposed to be caring for them, or other details because the investigation is ongoing.
The Sheriff’s Department began seeking foster placements for the horses Tuesday and by Wednesday afternoon had found temporary homes for all 11 horses, McClay said.
She expressed appreciation to those who volunteered to help with the animals.
“We would like to offer special thanks to those who assisted with gathering, loading, and transporting the horses as well as the donation of hay,” she stated.
