New Bridge resident Nick Tressler was first on scene to help a driver involved in a rollover accident on April 19, having to crawl inside to kill the engine before it ignited spilled fuel. Tressler took this photo shortly after the injured logger was transported via Life Flight.
The spur where the logger's truck, carrying fuel and saws, left the west side of the road and rolled apparently several times before stopped by trees below. New Bridge residents, notified by phone and scanner, were there within minutes to help the injured driver.
From the approach, it would have been difficult to see the wreckage at the bottom of the embankment, some 30 feet or so away, here all that's visible is the damage to the shoulder. Nick Tressler lives just above this corner where the accident took place, and he acted immediately when he heard the crash.
Nick Tressler/Contributed Photo
Nick Tressler is the sort of company who can appreciate the trifecta of a cooler, a quiet creek and some eccentric conversation. In the surroundings of New Bridge, the canyon community about three miles north of Richland, he has an abundance of both beauty and peace from his hillside farm.
But on April 19, just before 12:30 in the afternoon, a dire situation on Eagle Creek Road near his home suddenly interrupted the peaceful scene.
“It all started out as a normal day,” said Tressler, who was working on a ditch on his property, just above the road.
“Then I saw a truck drive by.”
Tressler’s home is located so that he can see dust plumes from vehicles on the gravel road from some distance. His home also sits above a mild bend in the road with dips, washboard and alternating sections of loose and hard-packed gravel.
The truck he saw on April 19 was a blue Dodge Ram dual-cab pickup truck returning from a logging job in the Wallowa Mountains.
Tressler heard a crash as the truck plummeted off the road, through a fence and down a 30-foot embankment.
The truck shed its rollbar and toolbox as it tumbled, slamming against a brace of trees and coming to a rest upside down. The truck had been carrying chain saws, oil and jugs of fuel in its bed, and the debris was scattered around the wrecked truck. Worst yet, the Ford’s engine was still running.
Tressler quickly descended from his ditch. He found that the driver had been thrown from his seat and was pinned, on his back, under the rear cab. Inside the cab one airbag was still inflated.
“I know climbing in and turning off the truck was right,” Tressler said.
He found the driver conscious and responsive.
Even with the engine off, and seeing the situation, Tressler made the call to free the driver, crouching down and climbing through the twisted metal and broken glass to do so.
Being upside down can itself be a danger, with the weight of internal organs pressing against the lungs and heart, and blood rushing to the head.
Once freed, the man was able, with Tressler’s help, to walk away from the wreck.
By then, neighbors had called 911, and some showed up within minutes to help.
Tressler said that although the driver was conscious he was losing lucidity as they waited for emergency crews. Soon after, the Richland fire department and ambulance crews arrived, as well as deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Within 15 to 20 minutes, Tressler said, he heard the rotors of a LifeFlight helicopter from Boise. Emergency crews moved the driver to a clearing south of the wreckage where the helicopter landed.
The driver’s predicament could easily have been worse, Tressler said, had the crash not happened so close to his home.
“Had he wrecked a mile away in either direction, he might have been trapped there for a while,” Tressler said.
Thanks in part to the cool, wet spring weather, there was no fire, which could have threatened Tressler’s home.
Two hours after the crash, crews had winched the truck to the road and hauled it away. Workers sprayed water on the spilled fuel, leaving only the upturned soil and scuffed tree bark.
Tressler understood more than most people the driver’s plight.
Two years ago he was pinned under the four-wheeler he was riding when it rolled, suffering burns. He recovered, but says this experience gave him a new respect for the potential dangers of driving.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
