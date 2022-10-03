Ben Arvat is bringing 15 years of experience with cellphones to his new business, Baker Wireless Repair.
“I knew there was a need for this in town,” he said.
His shop is located in the Baker Tower, 1705 Main St., on the Auburn Avenue side of the building.
Prior to moving to Baker City, Arvat worked for Cricket, Sprint and Verizon in western Oregon.
Most recently, he worked for the state for about five years, then returned to the cellphone repair business by working out of his home in 2020.
“Word of mouth started catching on,” he said.
He opened his retail store Sept. 12.
Repairing cracked screens is the biggest part of his business, but he also stocks accessories, specialized cases and screen protectors, and an assortment of “unlocked” cellphones that can be purchased and used with any carrier.
“People should have choices,” he said.
He also offers pre-paid cell service with AT&T and Verizon.
He works on most repairs in his shop, but also has contacts to assist in data recovery, such as from devices that are damaged beyond repair.
He said he especially draws on his experience at Sprint, where he learned to “harvest the parts” of returned cellphones.
“The technician part always fascinated me,” he said.
Future additions to the shop will be a display featuring the progression of cellphones — flip phones, a Blackberry and “the indestructible Nokias.”
He also has an original Nintendo Duck Hunt game that he’ll hook up — when he finds a compatible older TV.
“I’m very much into technology,” he said.
His shop is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekends by appointment.
Reach him at 541-403-6434 or check Baker Wireless Repair on Facebook.
