A Vale man held at the Baker County Jail since January on murder and assault charges now faces an additional, more serious, assault charge.
Shawn Quentin Greenwood, 49, was arrested in Baker City on Jan. 13. He is accused of murdering his former girlfriend, Angela Michelle Parrish, 30, also of Vale.
Greenwood also is charged with two counts of second-degree assault of Nathaniel Brown, 37, who police describe as a Baker City transient. Greenwood is accused of shooting Brown in the right hand on Jan. 13 in Baker City.
Greenwood was arraigned on a new charge of first-degree assault, a Class A felony, on Monday, said District Attorney Greg Baxter. Second-degree assault is a Class B felony.
A grand jury indicted Greenwood on that charge Sept. 9 after hearing evidence that Brown suffered more serious injury than was first thought.
“Nate can’t use his hand. It never healed right,” Baxter said.
For example, among other activities, Brown had enjoyed drawing before he was shot, but he has lost the ability to draw because of his injuries, Baxter said.
Based on testimony to the grand jury on March 19 by James Edward Grove, 42, of Baker City, who also was in custody at the jail at the time, Greenwood later was charged with solicitation to commit murder.
According to the first amended indictment, Greenwood on Jan. 22 solicited an Ontario man, Reed Siddoway, to kill Brown.
Greenwood also is charged with one count of attempting to elude a police officer.
The investigation began about 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 13, after Brown entered the Bureau of Land Management office at 3100 H St. saying he’d been shot in the hand, Police Chief Ray Duman said in January after Greenwood’s arrest.
Law enforcement officers cordoned off the area and searched for the alleged shooter and a second victim, who Brown said was in one of the BLM buildings.
Parrish’s body was found in a large warehouse designated as Building D at the northwest end of the BLM property, Duman said.
Brown had identified Greenwood as the person who shot him and Parrish, Duman said.
As part of the investigation, police received information that a late model two-door Toyota pickup truck Greenwood was thought to be driving had left the area.
An Oregon State Police game officer spotted the vehicle on Dooley Mountain. Malheur County deputies later located the pickup near Bridgeport and tried to stop it.
Duman said the officers followed Greenwood on a short pursuit before Greenwood decided to travel cross-country and down a ravine in the four-wheel drive vehicle. The deputies watched as Greenwood later attempted to burn a rifle and set the pickup truck on fire, Duman said.
The Malheur County deputies arrested Greenwood about 3:34 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Mormon Basin area of northern Malheur County south of Durkee.
The deputies found .45-caliber ammunition in the pickup truck, which was the same ammunition used to kill Parrish, Duman said.
The next court hearing on the matter is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 13. Greenwood, who is represented by La Grande attorney James A. Schaeffer, remains held without bail at the Baker County Jail.
A four-week-long trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 25.
