The Baker County YMCA will open a child care center at the Baker Early Learning Center in September.
The center will have space for 40 children — 12 from age six weeks to two years, and 28 three-, four-or five-year-olds.
In a press release announcing the facility, Rob Wilkinson, CEO of the Baker County YMCA, said the center is a collaborative effort to address a critical need for families and employers.
“We look forward to providing high-quality, dependable child care to local families who need it,” Wilkinson said in the press release. “Parents and other caregivers will be able to work productively throughout the community without worrying about the care of those most precious to them.”
According to the press release, the new center is the result of “tremendous community support” with multiple agencies and financial contributors.
The Baker School District will provide the building and custodial services at the Baker Early Learning Center, in the historic North Baker School at 2725 Seventh St.
Baker School District kindergartners and Head Start preschool students attend classes there now.
The YMCA will provide staffing and programming at the child care center with ongoing financial support from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center and Wilson Cattle Company.
Additionally, start-up resources have been contributed by St. Luke’s Health System and the Ford Family Foundation.
“We are honored to be a partner in providing this additional resource to the families in our community,” said Angela Lattin, director of the Baker Early Learning Center. “The collaboration involved in meeting this need has been inspiring.”
Investments in a playground to be shared by all Baker Early Learning Center students were made possible by the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, Intermountain Education Service District, Eastern Oregon University Head Start, and Chaves Consulting.
In an email, Wilkinson said the estimated total cost for the center is $250,000.
Donations included:
• $100,000 from Saint Alphonsus
• $28,000 from Wilson’s Cattle Company
• $10,000 from Intermountain ESD
• $5,000 from OTEC
• $5,000 from the YMCA
• $5,000 from Head Start
• $2,000 from Chaves Consulting
St. Luke’s donated $10,000 for sensory sidewalks.
According to the press release, a survey by the Eastern Oregon Child Care Resources deemed Baker County as a “child care desert,” with 20% of child care needs being meet.
A community health needs assessment recently conducted by Saint Alphonsus Medical Center also recognizes child care as a central need not currently being met.
More information about the child care center is available by calling the YMCA at 541-523-9622.
