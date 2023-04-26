New Directions Northwest has bought a home in west Baker City and is remodeling it to serve as transitional housing for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
Several neighbors have expressed concern that the new use for the home, which previously was a single-family dwelling, will reduce their property values and increase crime.
The home is at 3065 B St., between 11th and 12th streets. The property actually includes two addresses, as an adjacent garage is 3045 B St.
New Directions paid $255,000 for the property. The two-story home, which also has a basement, was built in 1977, according to Baker County Assessor’s office. The garage was built in 1950. The two lots total 6,225 square feet.
New Directions scheduled a public meeting on Wednesday morning, April 26 to explain the project, which will operate on the Oxford House concept. Oxford House opened its first home in Maryland in 1975, and the organization is a nonprofit.
According to the Oxford House website (oxfordhouse.org) each house has six to 15 residents, and all are drug-free. Houses are either for men, women, or women with children.
Residents living near the B Street house, including next door neighbors Farel and Linda Baxter, and Ethan Kelley and Val Haworth, said on Tuesday, April 25 that besides their concerns about lower property values and higher crime rates, they’re upset that they weren’t notified about New Directions’ plans for the property.
Holly Kerns, director of the Baker City/County Planning Department, said on Tuesday that because the planned use is still residential, New Directions did not have to apply for a conditional-use permit. As a result, there was no requirement to notify residents within a certain distance of the property, as is the case when, for instance, the proposed use of a property changes from residential to commercial.
According to the Oxford House organization, “everywhere Oxford Houses has located, property values increased.”
The Saturday, April 29 issue of the Baker City Herald will have a story and photos including comments from several neighbors and information from the New Directions meeting on Wednesday.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.