New Directions Northwest today opened a walk-in clinic in Baker City designed to provide better access to behavioral health services in the community.
Those services will range from mental health and addiction assessments, individual counseling, family counseling, case management services and more, a New Directions press release stated.
The walk-in service will be provided at the agency’s new building at 3425 13th St. Clinic hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
No appointments will be needed during the walk-in clinic hours.
The agency has also geared up to provide telehealth services. Telehealth, which allows clients to meet with a provider online from the convenience of their homes, is highly encouraged to ensure social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are difficult and unpredictable times for everyone right now,” Shari Selander, New Directions CEO, stated in the press release. “And NDN desires to meet the behavioral health needs of Baker County residents with more accessibility than before.”
The benefits of a walk-in clinic are twofold, Selander said. NDN will be able to meet the needs of Baker County residents at the time when services are needed, and clients will be able to come as often as they need, not just at an appointed time. This service also will add behavior health services to the community’s list of clinic services, she said.
The New Directions Northwest walk-in clinic joins others offered at St. Luke’s Clinic — Eastern Oregon Medical Associates and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center to connect clients to health care providers with same-day access, rather than days of delay.
“We are here when you need us, without needing to schedule an appointment,” Marji Lind, clinical director, stated in the press release. “We want to meet people’s needs in a better way.”
New Directions Northwest accepts Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care/Oregon Health Plan, Medicare and most private insurances. More information is available by calling 541-523-7400 or at www.newdirectionsnw.org
