New Directions Northwest Inc. of Baker City will celebrate the end of Oregon’s mask mandate for health care facilities with a mask burning ceremony on April 3.
New Directions, which is Baker County’s mental health and addiction treatment center, is subject to the mask requirement that has been in place since August 2021.
State officials announced in early March that the mandate for health care facilities — the only setting in which masks are still required — would end April 3.
"I can tell you, our staff are ready to burn their masks,” said Shari Selander, New Directions CEO. “We’ve come a long way, and we had to endure many hardships to get to this point. We had to change course several times over the pandemic in how we delivered services to our clients.”
For clients who couldn’t visit New Directions office in Baker City, the organization either met with clients outdoors or remotely via computer.
“The request we had from clients was for face-to-face interaction to help overcome anxiety and associated isolation during the pandemic,” Selander said. “And we met that need wherever possible.”
New Directions also set up an emergency walk-in clinic with extended hours.
“We were required to have new policies and procedures in place for transporting clients and for working in the field, all while meeting safe distancing requirements,” Selander said. “Each time the state shifted mandates, our business model also had to shift.”
As with other health care organizations, New Directions was required by the state to have an infectious disease plan which included daily temperature checks for staff and clients, distancing protocols and daily sanitizing procedures.
“We have staff that have stayed with us throughout the entire pandemic, even when their own families were facing hardships due to COVID-19,” Selander said. “They deserve to celebrate.”
New Directions Northwest employees faced termination if they didn't have proof that they had been vaccinated for COVID-19 or had an approved medical or religious exemption.
Some employees did lose their jobs as a result of the vaccination requirement, said Andi Walsh, New Directions public relations and grants manager.
She didn't immediately have a number of how many employees left, and of those how many quit or were fired.
The mask burning ceremony will take place at New Directions 3425 13th St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to overlap lunch schedules, allowing all 140 employees to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.