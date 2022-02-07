New Directions Northwest of Baker City is planning to survey local residents with behavioral health issues, including those who are homeless, to figure out what their housing needs are.
New Directions has received a $44,000 grant from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) for the survey.
Andi Walsh, the grants and public relations manager for New Directions, gave a presentation about the survey to the Baker County Commissioners on Feb. 2, and sought their ideas about the project.
“It’s a housing survey, to find out what their housing needs are,” Walsh said.
The survey is scheduled to take place during March and April.
New Directions will use a variety of tactics to reach people who are the focus of the survey, Walsh said.
“We’ll put that out through a variety of different means whether it’s through Facebook, our community partners working with their clients, as well as trying to be visual in different settings where people might be that we can hand out the paper copies of (the survey), through radio, things like that,” she said in a phone interview.
Walsh said the survey is intended to reach people who have housing needs, including homeless people who have behavioral health issues.
“The target audience are the folks with a behavioral health condition as well as those service providers. So, in a sense, it’s two surveys in one,” Walsh said.
The timeline is for officials to compile survey responses during May, in conjunction with the Baker County Housing Task Force, Walsh said.
That group includes local government officials as well as people from agencies that work with people who have behavior health issues.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols is a member of the task force.
“And based off of the findings they will prioritize what the housing needs are for people that have behavior health issues, and that is what goes forward to OHA, what their recommendations are for the county,” Walsh said.
New Directions is required to file a report to OHA by August 2022, with a summary of the county’s priorities and recommendations for meeting housing needs.
That report will help determine how the state allocates money for housing projects, said Sara Haynes of Farallon Consulting, co-coordinator on the project with New Directions.
“And the task force will actually prioritize what those needs are. So the data goes back to the task force,” Walsh said.
During Walsh’s presentation to commissioners, Commission Chairman Bill Harvey urged New Directions to consult with the Baker City-County Planning Department regarding the possible zoning conflicts if new housing is proposed.
“OHA may say put it anywhere you want but our codes don’t allow that as of yet,” Harvey said.
Walsh emphasized that the survey is the initial step, and that New Directions will present its findings from the survey to commissioners and to city councils in the county before any actual housing construction projects are proposed.
Harvey said he will ask the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority, which operates many subsidized housing projects in the region, to communicate with the Baker County Housing Task Force.
“They are requesting funding for all of these levels of housing and they can’t get the contractors in the area because these projects that they have designed are so large,” Harvey said.
Harvey said he is concerned about having the right contractors available.
“The contractors are out of Portland, the drywallers and framers are out of Bend, other entities are out of other areas. I’d prefer to try and use local help as much as possible. And even local contractors to run the project,” said Harvey, who is himself a building contractor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.